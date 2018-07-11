When is the Wimbledon 2018 final?
Find out when and how to watch the men’s and women’s finals on the BBC
After a fortnight of fierce competition on the courts at Wimbledon, the tournament’s top male and female players will go head-to-head in finals in a bid to be crowned the winner of the 2018 Championships.
This year’s finals will take place on the last weekend of the tournament, with the women battling it out on Saturday 14th and the men on Sunday 15th July, the same day as the World Cup final.
Wimbledon 2018 TV schedule: full list of every match on the BBC
See below for the full list of matches being played on each day of finals weekend…
Saturday 14th July
Women’s singles final (starting on Centre Court at 2pm)
Men’s doubles final
Ladies doubles final
Girls’ singles final
Boys’ and girls’ doubles
Women’s wheelchair singles final
Men’s wheelchair doubles final
Invitation doubles
Quad wheelchair doubles exhibition
Sunday 15th July
Men’s singles final (starting at Centre Court at 2pm)
Mixed doubles final
Boys’ singles final
Boys’ and girls’ doubles finals
Men’s wheelchair singles final
Women’s wheelchair doubles finals
Invitation doubles finals
How can I watch the Wimbledon finals on TV?
The BBC will air coverage of the finals, with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.
Does Wimbledon clash with the World Cup final?
Yes, the Wimbledon men’s singles final is likely to overlap with the start of the World Cup final on Sunday. The BBC has confirmed that it will begin showing Wimbledon coverage on BBC1 from 1pm. However, at around 2.55pm coverage will switch over to BBC2 for the remainder of the match.
The World Cup final meanwhile will be live on ITV from 2.55pm and BBC1 from 3pm, with kick-off at 4pm.