Sassy BBC tweet compares the cost of Netflix’s The Crown to its homegrown drama

The BBC is throwing shade on Netflix for spending so much on its expensive royal hit

On the day it publishes its annual report and therefore hopes to justify the licence fee, the BBC has posted a sassy tweet comparing the cost of Netflix’s The Crown to that of its own top dramas.

While Netflix forked out £97 million, the tweet claims, on two series of the royal hit, the BBC spent the same amount on 18 of its shows.

But earlier this year, The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan insisted that rumours about the show’s budget had been wildly exaggerated.

More top-quality British drama for your money… pic.twitter.com/PBPHVu2RgK — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 11, 2018

The tweet points out that two series of The Crown amount to around 20 hours of content, whereas the top BBC dramas – which include Sherlock, Doctor Foster, Line of Duty and Call the Midwife – add up to about 85 hours of viewing for licence fee payers.

It is worth noting that two of the BBC’s notoriously expensive shows, Doctor Who and The Night Manager, are absent from the post.

BBC Press Office’s tweet also boasts that while The Crown was viewed by 14% of UK adults, 74% watched the BBC’s 18 dramas, which also scored higher in terms of viewer appreciation.