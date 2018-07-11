First look at James Norton filming his final series of Grantchester

The McMafia actor is back in the dog collar for one last run before he's replaced by a new vicar

Crime-fighting vicar Sidney Chambers is back on the case, with filming under way on Grantchester series four. And although this news means we have to remind you it’ll be James Norton’s last series with the show, it does give us a chance to share this adorable on-set picture of the actor with his on-screen pooch Dickens.

Advertisement

The McMafia star has headed back to the titular 1950s village with Robson Green (Detective Geordie Keating), alongside returning cast including Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones and Kacey Ainsworth.

Executive producer Rebecca Eaton said Norton’s departure would be “bittersweet” for Grantchester viewers, but added that the series would continue with a new vicar.

“It’s a bittersweet time for Grantchester fans, who will be cheering the return of the series but crushed to say goodbye to James,” she said. “We want to assure them that the series they love will continue with brilliant new episodes and a captivating new vicar.”

Filming will take place in London, Cambridge and, of course, Grantchester itself.

Advertisement

Recently, Father Brown, another crime-solving clergyman drama was recommissioned by the BBC for a seventh series.