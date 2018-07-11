England fans are channeling their inner Gareth Southgate for #WaistcoatWednesday
Even famous faces - and dogs - are getting involved
With England set to play in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, the entire country is showing their support for the Three Lions – with waistcoats.
Ahead of the side’s clash against Croatia (7pm BST tonight, ITV), fans are mimicking the wardrobe of manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC Breakfast, Sky News, Good Morning Britain and more got involved…
Good morning Britain ☀️ It's @England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/kkx1v14i6m
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2018
Are you embracing #waistcoatwednesday?
Send us your pics! 📸#GarethSouthgate #ENG #ENGCRO #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/sALblVgjQf
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 11, 2018
At 6am on @skynews #Sunrise the nation gets behind @England for tonight’s huge game, the latest on the heroic #Thailand rescue and @POTUS at the @nato summit. Join us! @skynewsSam @SkyJacquie with the footy buildup and @SkyIsobel with the weather #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/ycs4KCPEUX
— Jonathan Samuels (@jonathansamuels) July 11, 2018
Outside the #Luzhniki for #WorldCupBreakfast with full on #WaistcoatWednesday @bbc5live pic.twitter.com/CxFAnh38IM
— Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) July 11, 2018
Dapper Scotsman @NickyaaCampbell and English gent @SimonOKing have donned waistcoats for #WaistcoatWednesday
Are you wearing yours?#5liveBreakfast #ENG #worldcup pic.twitter.com/Kuc5UMu31u
— BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) July 11, 2018
Even a few pets are wearing the waistcoat with pride.
Even the dog has been inspired by Gareth Southgate #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/qAeudGKASi
— Jo (@Jokatgocat) July 11, 2018
It's #WaistcoatWednesday Supporting our #eng team all the way. pic.twitter.com/4zj04ZkpqW
— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) July 11, 2018
#WaistcoatWednesday COME ON ENGLAND 🏴 pic.twitter.com/YoqAYjELZR
— one man & his dog (@manandhisdog112) July 11, 2018
Some had to improvise to show support…
.@jonhollingfm didn't wear a waistcoat today so I made him one. As you can tell he's delighted. If anyone asks it's Dolce & Gabinbag #WaistcoatWednesday #itscominghome #WorldCup #ENG pic.twitter.com/7mllGZ8gY4
— Josh Bancroft (@JoshBancroftUK) July 11, 2018
Others even made cupcakes in honour of Southgate…
Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing… I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW
— Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018
And a quite few were so excited they couldn’t even spell waistcoat…
Backing #WaistcoastWednesday on @GMB today! #ItsComingHome #ComeonEngland #GarethSouthgate @piersmorgan @susannareid100 @kategarraway pic.twitter.com/xSU3vQjDDK
— Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) July 11, 2018
Found a cactus in Arizona taking part in #waistcoastwednesday COME ON ENGLAND 🏴🦁🦁🦁🏴 pic.twitter.com/y8qnmqGiEl
— Jamie Stangroom (@jamiestangroom) July 11, 2018
Can we all take a second to appreciate that #WaistcoastWednesday is trending.
Thankfully we're better at playing football than we are at spelling! pic.twitter.com/HjOMyKZ4TW
— kmfm (@kmfmofficial) July 11, 2018
So here’s hoping Southgate pulls out another win tonight. We certainly wouldn’t say no to a Waistcoat Wednesday national holiday.