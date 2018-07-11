England fans are channeling their inner Gareth Southgate for #WaistcoatWednesday

Even famous faces - and dogs - are getting involved

With England set to play in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, the entire country is showing their support for the Three Lions – with waistcoats.

Advertisement

Ahead of the side’s clash against Croatia (7pm BST tonight, ITV), fans are mimicking the wardrobe of manager Gareth Southgate.

BBC Breakfast, Sky News, Good Morning Britain and more got involved…

Good morning Britain ☀️ It's @England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/kkx1v14i6m — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2018

Even a few pets are wearing the waistcoat with pride.

Even the dog has been inspired by Gareth Southgate #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/qAeudGKASi — Jo (@Jokatgocat) July 11, 2018

Some had to improvise to show support…

Others even made cupcakes in honour of Southgate…

Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing… I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW — Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018

And a quite few were so excited they couldn’t even spell waistcoat…

Found a cactus in Arizona taking part in #waistcoastwednesday COME ON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/y8qnmqGiEl — Jamie Stangroom (@jamiestangroom) July 11, 2018

Can we all take a second to appreciate that #WaistcoastWednesday is trending. Thankfully we're better at playing football than we are at spelling! pic.twitter.com/HjOMyKZ4TW — kmfm (@kmfmofficial) July 11, 2018

Advertisement

So here’s hoping Southgate pulls out another win tonight. We certainly wouldn’t say no to a Waistcoat Wednesday national holiday.