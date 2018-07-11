Accessibility Links

England fans are channeling their inner Gareth Southgate for #WaistcoatWednesday

Even famous faces - and dogs - are getting involved

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) TL

With England set to play in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, the entire country is showing their support for the Three Lions – with waistcoats.

Ahead of the side’s clash against Croatia (7pm BST tonight, ITV), fans are mimicking the wardrobe of manager Gareth Southgate.

BBC Breakfast, Sky News, Good Morning Britain and more got involved…

Even a few pets are wearing the waistcoat with pride.

Some had to improvise to show support…

Others even made cupcakes in honour of Southgate…

And a quite few were so excited they couldn’t even spell waistcoat…

So here’s hoping Southgate pulls out another win tonight. We certainly wouldn’t say no to a Waistcoat Wednesday national holiday.

