Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Did Love Island new boy Idris get to see the episodes with Georgia and Jack’s original kiss?

Did Love Island new boy Idris get to see the episodes with Georgia and Jack’s original kiss?

What was Idris actually shown during lockdown? And has he really been a snake and lied about the kiss in a bid to break up Laura and Jack?

Idris, Love Island (ITV, EH)

The battle between Georgia and Jack over who kissed who – and whether it was on the lips or cheek, how many times and who wanted it more – has gripped Love Island viewers in recent days.

Advertisement

“Loyal” Georgia claims that Jack was up for the smooch, while Jack insists that he had only gone for the cheek and that Georgia went in for two on the lips. Going by the kiss that made the final cut, Jack’s testimony is definitely the one that rings true.

But as we’ve now learned, the end of the date was filmed at least twice and it’s unclear from the newly surfaced footage who instigated the unseen kiss – or if there even was one.

Even though the smooching saga drove a wedge between Laura and Jack, it was beginning to look like they would get back together. However, new boy Idris threw a major spanner in the works in Tuesday night’s episode when he rocked up, took Laura on a date, and claimed that Jack had initiated the kiss, much to the fury of viewers.

So was Idris lying when he told Laura that Jack had kissed Georgia, or had he perhaps seen the re-shot scene during his time waiting to go into the villa? While we can’t answer the second question, ITV tell us that Idris would have been able to see the original episodes where Georgia and Jack kissed while he was in lock-down.

Which implies that, yes, Idris really has been as snakey as viewers originally assumed and lied to Laura about the smooch in order to push her away from Jack and make his move.

Yep, this series of Love Island is getting brutal.

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9.30pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Idris, Love Island (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jack Georgia Love Island

New evidence That Love Island kiss between Jack and Georgia was filmed TWICE

Georgia Love Island

Will the Love Island producers ever send footage of THAT kiss into the villa?

Jack Georgia Love Island

Love Island Here's what ACTUALLY happened on Georgia and Jack's date

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep36 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders and the dumping. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Love Island 2018 loses TWO more contestants as ITV2 show dumps least popular islanders

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more