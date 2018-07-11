BBC pay 2018: full list of the highest paid stars revealed

See the full list of BBC presenters and stars earning more than £150,000, as well as the top 10 earners at the Corporation

The BBC has revealed the full list of stars, presenters and broadcasters earning more than £150,000 in 2017/18.

The BBC’s Annual Report sets out the highest earners at the BBC and details what the Corporation is doing to close the gender pay gap among its top earners.

Match of the Day and World Cup presenter Gary Lineker is the highest paid star at the BBC, earning between £1.75 million and £1.76 million.

Claudia Winkleman meanwhile is the BBC’s highest paid female star, earning between £370,000 and £379,999 according to the report.

1. Gary Lineker – £1,750,000-£1,759,999

2. Chris Evans – £1,660,000-£1,669,999

3. Graham Norton – £600,000-£609,999

4. Steve Wright – £550,000-£559,999

5. Huw Edwards – £520,000-£529,999

6. Jeremy Vine – £440,000-£449,999

=7. Nicky Campbell – £410,000-£419,999

=7. Alan Shearer – £410,000-£419,999

=9. John Humphrys – £400,000-£409,999

=9. Nick Grimshaw – £400,000-£409,999

=9. Stephen Nolan – £400,000-£409,999

=9. Andrew Marr – £400,000-£409,999

13. Claudia Winkleman – £370,000-£379,999

News and Current Affairs – presenter salaries

Name Salary Huw Edwards £520,000 – £529,999 John Humphrys £400,000 – £409,999 Andrew Marr £400,000 – £409,999 Eddie Mair £330,000 – £339,999 George Alagiah £290,000 – £299,999 Nick Robinson £250,000 – £259,999 Evan Davis £250,000 – £259,999 Jon Sopel £230,000 – £239,999 Mishal Husain £220,000 – £229,999 Emily Maitlis £220,000 – £229,999 Laura Kuenssberg £220,000 – £229,999 Victoria Derbyshire £210,000 – £219,999 Martha Kearney £200,000 – £209,999 Sophie Raworth £200,000 – £209,999 Jeremy Bowen £200,000 – £209,999 Amol Rajan £200,000 – £209,999 Fiona Bruce £180,000 – £189,999 Katya Adler £170,000 – £179,999 Mark Easton £170,000 – £179,999 James Naughtie £170,000 – £179,999 Sarah Montague £160,000 – £169,999 Justin Webb £160,000 – £169,999 Kamal Ahmed £160,000 – £169,999 John Simpson £160,000 – £169,999 Ben Brown £150,000 – £159,999 Tina Daheley £150,000 – £159,999 Simon Jack £150,000 – £159,999 Fergal Keane £150,000 – £159,999 John Pienaar £150,000 – £159,999 Sarah Smith £150,000 – £159,999

Radio presenter salaries

Name Salary Chris Evans £1,660,000 – £1,669,999 Steve Wright £550,000 – £559,999 Nicky Campbell £410,000 – £419,999 Nick Grimshaw £400,000 – £409,999 Stephen Nolan £400,000 – £409,999 Simon Mayo £340,000 – £349,999 Vanessa Feltz £330,000 – £339,999 Ken Bruce £300,000 – £309,999 Scott Mills £280,000 – £289,999 Lauren Laverne £230,000 – £239,999 Mark Radcliffe £190,000 – £199,999 Greg James £170,000 – £179,999 Jo Whiley £170,000 – £179,999 Shaun Keaveny £170,000 – £179,999 Moira Stuart £160,000 – £169,999 Trevor Nelson £150,000 – £159,999 Rachel Burden £150,000 – £159,999 Jane Garvey £150,000 – £159,999

Sport presenter salaries

Name Salary Gary Lineker £1,750,000 – £1,759,999 Alan Shearer £410,000 – £419,999 Gabby Logan £230,000 – £239,999 Mark Chapman £220,000 – £229,999 Sue Barker £190,000 – £199,999 John McEnroe £190,000 – £199,999 Jonathan Agnew £180,000 – £189,999 Clare Balding £180,000 – £189,999 Ian Wright £170,000 – £179,999

Multiple genres and television presenter salaries