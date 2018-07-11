Accessibility Links

BBC pay 2018: full list of the highest paid stars revealed

BBC pay 2018: full list of the highest paid stars revealed

See the full list of BBC presenters and stars earning more than £150,000, as well as the top 10 earners at the Corporation

(BBC/Getty)

The BBC has revealed the full list of stars, presenters and broadcasters earning more than £150,000 in 2017/18.

The BBC’s Annual Report sets out the highest earners at the BBC and details what the Corporation is doing to close the gender pay gap among its top earners.

Match of the Day and World Cup presenter Gary Lineker is the highest paid star at the BBC, earning between £1.75 million and £1.76 million.

Claudia Winkleman meanwhile is the BBC’s highest paid female star, earning between £370,000 and £379,999 according to the report.

Check out the highest earning BBC stars here, and see the full list below.

1. Gary Lineker – £1,750,000-£1,759,999

2. Chris Evans – £1,660,000-£1,669,999

3. Graham Norton – £600,000-£609,999

4. Steve Wright – £550,000-£559,999

5. Huw Edwards – £520,000-£529,999

6. Jeremy Vine – £440,000-£449,999

=7. Nicky Campbell – £410,000-£419,999

=7. Alan Shearer – £410,000-£419,999

=9. John Humphrys – £400,000-£409,999

=9. Nick Grimshaw – £400,000-£409,999

=9. Stephen Nolan – £400,000-£409,999

=9. Andrew Marr – £400,000-£409,999

13. Claudia Winkleman – £370,000-£379,999

News and Current Affairs – presenter salaries

Name Salary
Huw Edwards £520,000 – £529,999
John Humphrys £400,000 – £409,999
Andrew Marr £400,000 – £409,999
Eddie Mair £330,000 – £339,999
George Alagiah £290,000 – £299,999
Nick Robinson £250,000 – £259,999
Evan Davis £250,000 – £259,999
Jon Sopel £230,000 – £239,999
Mishal Husain £220,000 – £229,999
Emily Maitlis £220,000 – £229,999
Laura Kuenssberg £220,000 – £229,999
Victoria Derbyshire £210,000 – £219,999
Martha Kearney £200,000 – £209,999
Sophie Raworth £200,000 – £209,999
Jeremy Bowen £200,000 – £209,999
Amol Rajan £200,000 – £209,999
Fiona Bruce £180,000 – £189,999
Katya Adler £170,000 – £179,999
Mark Easton £170,000 – £179,999
James Naughtie £170,000 – £179,999
Sarah Montague £160,000 – £169,999
Justin Webb £160,000 – £169,999
Kamal Ahmed £160,000 – £169,999
John Simpson £160,000 – £169,999
Ben Brown £150,000 – £159,999
Tina Daheley £150,000 – £159,999
Simon Jack £150,000 – £159,999
Fergal Keane £150,000 – £159,999
John Pienaar £150,000 – £159,999
Sarah Smith £150,000 – £159,999

Radio presenter salaries

Name Salary
Chris Evans
£1,660,000 – £1,669,999
Steve Wright £550,000 – £559,999
Nicky Campbell £410,000 – £419,999
Nick Grimshaw £400,000 – £409,999
Stephen Nolan £400,000 – £409,999
Simon Mayo £340,000 – £349,999
Vanessa Feltz £330,000 – £339,999
Ken Bruce £300,000 – £309,999
Scott Mills £280,000 – £289,999
Lauren Laverne £230,000 – £239,999
Mark Radcliffe £190,000 – £199,999
Greg James £170,000 – £179,999
Jo Whiley £170,000 – £179,999
Shaun Keaveny £170,000 – £179,999
Moira Stuart £160,000 – £169,999
Trevor Nelson £150,000 – £159,999
Rachel Burden £150,000 – £159,999
Jane Garvey £150,000 – £159,999

Sport presenter salaries

Name Salary
Gary Lineker
£1,750,000 – £1,759,999
Alan Shearer £410,000 – £419,999
Gabby Logan £230,000 – £239,999
Mark Chapman £220,000 – £229,999
Sue Barker £190,000 – £199,999
John McEnroe £190,000 – £199,999
Jonathan Agnew £180,000 – £189,999
Clare Balding £180,000 – £189,999
Ian Wright £170,000 – £179,999

Multiple genres and television presenter salaries

Name Salary
Graham Norton £600,000 – £609,999
Jeremy Vine £440,000 – £449,999
Claudia Winkleman £370,000 – £379,999
Jason Mohammad £260,000 – £269,999
Nick Knowles £230,000 – £239,999
Dan Walker £220,000 – £229,999
Mary Berry £190,000 – £199,999

