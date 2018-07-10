Accessibility Links

When is the World Cup 2018 third place play-off match live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the match no team wants to play in, including date, time and channel info

Netherlands' players pose with their bronze medals at the end of the third place play-off football match between Brazil and Netherlands during the 2014 FIFA World Cup at the National Stadium in Brasilia on July 12, 2014. Netherlands won 3-0. AFP PHOTO / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images) TL

The World Cup 2018 third place play-off match is the game nobody wants to be a part of – but given that it’s the second to last fixture of the tournament, you wouldn’t want to miss it on TV would you?

Whatever happens to England in their semi-final against Croatia this Wednesday (don’t worry, it’s coming home – Danny Dyer says so), the third place play-off will see the two losing semi-finalists meet to fight it out for bronze.

Four years ago, this match saw Brazil – who had been humiliated by a 7-1 loss by Germany in the semis – beaten 3-0 by Netherlands (who failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament).

This time round England or Croatia will play either France or Belgium. Find out full details below.

When is the World Cup 2018 third-place play-off on TV?

The game between England/Croatia and France/Belgium will play at St Petersburg on Saturday 14th July

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST

What channel is the game on?

The match will air on ITV

When is the World Cup 2018 final on TV?

The two winners of the semi-finals will play at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July, with the game airing both on ITV and BBC1.

Check out our guide to EVERY World Cup 2018 fixture here

