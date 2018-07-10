World Cup 2018 semi-finals: full fixture guide for the BBC and ITV matches

Everything you need to know about the two games – dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match including England's clash with Croatia

After the quarter-finals only four teams are left fighting for the World Cup 2018 title, with the sides now facing off in the penultimate round. Which two countries will go through to the final?

Advertisement

As per the last round, The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the semi-final matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

We can say, however, now that the England v Croatia match will air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of games.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Which teams are in the semi-final matches?

Tuesday 10 July: France v Belgium

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue St Petersburg

Wednesday 11 July: England v Croatia

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Advertisement

Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)