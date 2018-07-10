Accessibility Links

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12

The World Cup 2018 semi-finals have begun – and England are still in the tournament.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Tuesday 10th July?

France v Belgium World Cup 2018 semi-final

The Match will air from St Petersburg on BBC1 on at 7pm.

Click here for full World Cup semi-final fixture details.

England v Croatia will air on ITV tomorrow, Wednesday 11th July at 7pm.

World Cup quarter-final results

Sweden v England RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden

Russia v Croatia  RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)

Uruguay v France RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay

Brazil v Belgium RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil

Full last 16 World Cup results

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

(Getty)

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

