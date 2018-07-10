Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Andy Murray to join BBC commentary team at Wimbledon

Andy Murray to join BBC commentary team at Wimbledon

The two-time Wimbledon champion will join British number one Tim Henman as a pundit before moving to the commentary box

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by AELTC, Andy Murray GBR gives a Press Conference during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on June 30, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by AELTC/Ben Queenborough via Getty Images) TL

He may have pulled out of the competition due to injury, but British tennis ace Andy Murray will still appear at Wimbledon – as a BBC Sport commentator.

Advertisement

The two-time champion – who is recovering from hip surgery – announced he’d be broadcasting from the SW19 studio with former British number one Tim Henman on Tuesday (10th July) before moving to the commentary box on Wednesday. “What could possibly go wrong,” he said on Facebook.

This means Murray could make his commentary debut for one of the men’s quarter-finals, a round featuring the likes of eight-time winner Roger Federer and two-time champ Rafa Nadal.

“Having Andy Murray as part of our BBC team is a real coup,” said Philip Bernie, the BBC’s head of TV sport.

“While we know he’ll be missing being out there on the courts, it’s great to still have him involved in the tournament and his insight will be a great addition to our coverage.”

After an 11-month break due to injury, Murray – who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 – returned at the Eastbourne tournament, but was not fit enough for the All England Club.

The former world number one decided “with a heavy heart” that his comeback will focus instead on the hardcourt season and the US Open at the end of August.

Advertisement

There are now no British players left in the singles draw. Men’s favourite Kyle Edmund was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in the third round, while women’s British number one Johanna Konta lost to Dominika Cibulkova in the second.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Today at Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by AELTC, Andy Murray GBR gives a Press Conference during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on June 30, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by AELTC/Ben Queenborough via Getty Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory following The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2018 TV schedule UK: Full list of every match on the BBC

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 28: Rangers manager Ally McCoist looks on during the Rangers v St Johnstone - Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

On the mic Guy Mowbray and Ally McCoist named the best TV commentators at the World Cup

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 Complete fixtures and TV coverage guide

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more