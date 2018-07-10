Andy Murray to join BBC commentary team at Wimbledon

The two-time Wimbledon champion will join British number one Tim Henman as a pundit before moving to the commentary box

He may have pulled out of the competition due to injury, but British tennis ace Andy Murray will still appear at Wimbledon – as a BBC Sport commentator.

Advertisement

The two-time champion – who is recovering from hip surgery – announced he’d be broadcasting from the SW19 studio with former British number one Tim Henman on Tuesday (10th July) before moving to the commentary box on Wednesday. “What could possibly go wrong,” he said on Facebook.

This means Murray could make his commentary debut for one of the men’s quarter-finals, a round featuring the likes of eight-time winner Roger Federer and two-time champ Rafa Nadal.

“Having Andy Murray as part of our BBC team is a real coup,” said Philip Bernie, the BBC’s head of TV sport.

“While we know he’ll be missing being out there on the courts, it’s great to still have him involved in the tournament and his insight will be a great addition to our coverage.”

After an 11-month break due to injury, Murray – who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 – returned at the Eastbourne tournament, but was not fit enough for the All England Club.

The former world number one decided “with a heavy heart” that his comeback will focus instead on the hardcourt season and the US Open at the end of August.

Advertisement

There are now no British players left in the singles draw. Men’s favourite Kyle Edmund was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in the third round, while women’s British number one Johanna Konta lost to Dominika Cibulkova in the second.