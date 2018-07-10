Everything you need to know about HBO’s Sharp Objects

Here’s everything you need to know about HBO drama Sharp Objects

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is used to her books transferring seamlessly to the cinema, but now one of her critically acclaimed works is about to hit the small-screen.

Read on for everything we know about HBO’s new thriller Sharp Objects.

What time is Sharp Objects on TV in the UK?

Sharp Objects starts on Sky Atlantic at 2am, Monday 9th July. Too late for you? Episodes repeat at a slightly more civilised 9pm the same day.

What’s the show about?

Poised somewhere between crime, thriller and horror, Sharp Objects promises to shock and exhilarate fans in equal measure.

Young, disturbed journalist Camille Preaker (played by Amy Adams) is sent by her boss to cover a strange murder in her Missouri home town, Wind Gap. Staying with her wealthy mother and sister, Camille can feel herself losing her grasp on reality.

Bit by bit, Camille uncovers truths about the distressing demise of a number of young girls, each of whom were strangled and had teeth removed. But can Camille survive the nightmarish ordeal, in light of her own psychiatric history? What will she do when she eventually discovers the truth? And just how will she react when she finds out the true circumstances of her sister’s death?

Tune in to Sky Atlantic to find out.

