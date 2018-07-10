Guy Mowbray and Ally McCoist named the best World Cup 2018 commentators in RadioTimes.com poll

The BBC and ITV men shared the plaudits in a poll of over 6,000 World Cup viewers

Guy Mowbray and Ally McCoist have been crowned the nation’s favourite TV commentators at the World Cup 2018 by RadioTimes.com readers.

Over 6,000 viewers voted in the polls to find the best commentators and co-commentators of the tournament. BBC announcer Mowbray was named the viewers’ favourite television commentator, while ITV analyst McCoist came top in the poll of co-commentators.

The results mean the BBC and ITV share the spoils when it comes to the ultimate commentary team. Both broadcasters will be showing the World Cup 2018 final live on TV this Sunday.

Over 3,800 RadioTimes readers voted in our lead commentator poll, with Mowbray topping the list with 23.76% of the vote. ITV’s Clive Tyldesley came in second with 17.17%, with veteran BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce in third with 13.09%.

Meanwhile the co-commentator poll saw over 2,900 viewers voting. ITV man McCoist secured a hefty 29.21% of the vote, with the BBC’s Danny Murphy in second with 19.18% and regular Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson third with 16.01%.

Mowbray has been a regular commentator on the BBC’s flagship football highlights show Match of the Day for 14 years, having joined from ITV in 2004. He’s no stranger to World Cups either – he became the youngest ever commentator on a World Cup final in 1998 at the age of 26. He most recently presided England’s 2-0 victory over Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Former Rangers manager McCoist has emerged as a fan favourite at this year’s tournament alongside commentator Jon Champion on ITV. On Saturday, while commentating on Croatia’s victory over Russia, he revealed that he is supporting England in his home nation’s absence.

"Our commentary team of Ally McCoist and Jon Champion" pic.twitter.com/R4wJeeWFsG — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) July 2, 2018

ITV will be showing England’s World Cup semi-final live, while both the BBC and ITV will have live coverage of the World Cup final on Sunday.

England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday

