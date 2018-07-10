France v Belgium World Cup 2018 semi-finals: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Kick-off time, TV coverage and everything else you need to know...

The World Cup 2018 final is not far off, with only four teams left fighting for the trophy. France take on Belgium in the first semi-final, in what should be one of the most memorable games of the tournament.

So when is the match on TV? And on what channel? Read on for the time, date, venue and more…

When do France play Belgium in the World Cup semi-finals?

France will take on Belgium on Tuesday 10th July, at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Play starts at 7pm BST.

What channel is it on?

Once both semi-final fixtures are confirmed we’ll know which broadcaster will air the game. ITV have first dibs of the matches.

Who are in the squads for France and Belgium?

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Monaco).

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Matz Sels (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (LAFC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

How did France and Belgium get to the semi-finals?

France

France didn’t have the most explosive start to the tournament, scraping wins against Australia and Peru and registering a 0-0 draw with Denmark in their final group game. However, France burst into life with a dynamic and creative performance in their Last 16 tie with Argentina, seeing them come out top in a 4-3 thriller. Finally, they earned their way into the semis with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in a (very scrappy) quarter-final.

Belgium

After topping group G (beating England along the way), the side were expected to cruise past Japan in their last-16 fixture but instead found themselves 2-0 down in the second half. Fortunately, a spectacular comeback and 94th-minute goal from Nacer Chadli saw the side through the quarter-finals. It’s here they faced tournament favourites Brazil, beating the side 2-1.

When will the winner play in the final?

The victor of this semi-final will go on to face either Croatia or England with those sides currently contending in the semi-finals.

The final will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July, with the game airing both on ITV and BBC1.