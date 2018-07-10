Euro 96: the Summer Football Came Home – everything you need to know about ITV’s England documentary

ITV is broadcasting a look at the last time England stormed a major tournament – and gave birth to the classic Three Lions anthem

With England set to play in a World Cup semi-final (we still can’t believe it, either), it’s time to look at the side’s past successes, the last of which being in Euro 96.

The competition – the one where the Three Lions built up a summer of expectation with Alan Shearer, Steve McManaman and Paul Gascoigne – will be revisited in an ITV documentary tonight.

What can we expect? Although England were beaten at the semi-finals of the home tournament by Germany (who else?), the competition is certainly one to remember, if only for Gareth Southgate’s saved penalty kick that saw the side’s exit.

Highlights on the field also included Paul Gascoigne’s individual brilliance against Scotland, Stuart Pearce’s moment of redemption against Spain and the all-round excellence of England’s demolition of the Dutch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

What time is Euro 96: the Summer Football Came Home on TV?

The show is on ITV at 11.45pm on Tuesday 10 July, and is set to be online via ITV Hub after the broadcast.

🔊Sound on 🔊 You won’t regret it. It’s coming home! WATCH Euro 96': The Summer Football Came Home ⏱ 11.45PM 🗓 Tuesday, July 10 📺 @ITV pic.twitter.com/zHev7lxRT2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 9, 2018

When was the documentary first aired?

The Summer Football Came Home was originally broadcast in 2016, on the 20th anniversary of the competition – the year England were knocked off of the Euros by Iceland.

Who is in Euro 96: the Summer Football Came Home?

The documentary will feature interviews with former England manager Terry Venables, defender Stuart Pearce, goalkeeper David Seaman and striker Teddy Sheringham.