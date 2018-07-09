What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Ready to plan your next day's viewing?

Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Tuesday 10th July

It’s the first semi-final: France v Belgium, with kick-off at 7pm BST.

Full Quarter-final World Cup results

Uruguay v France, 3pm ITV RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay

Belgium v Brazil, 7pm BBC1 RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil

Sweden v England, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden

Russia v Croatia, 7pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)