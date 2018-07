Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know about who’s on the court at this year’s Championships

The world’s best tennis players are taking to the courts at Wimbledon from Monday 2nd to Sunday 15th July for the 2018 tournament.

Advertisement

The Championships, held at the All England Tennis Club, will attract all the top talent, from Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to Simona Halep and Roger Federer.

Who is playing today – Monday 9th July?

The Last 16 sees everyone in action on a packed Monday, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.

See below for the full Order of Play, including matches, court times and more.

Live coverage is on both BBC1 and BBC2, with highlights programme Today at Wimbledon on TV every evening and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (switching depending on World Cup coverage).

Order of play Day 7 (Monday 9th July)

All times BST.

CENTRE COURT – play begins at 1pm

1. Roger Federer v Adrian Mannarino

2. Serena Williams v Evgeniya Rodina

3. Jiri Vesely v Rafael Nadal

COURT ONE – play begins at 1pm

1. Angelique Kerber v Belinda Bencic

2. Gael Monfils v Kevin Anderson

3. Karen Khachanov v Novak Djokovic

NO 2 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

1. Karolina Pliskova v Kiki Bertens

2. Kei Nishikori v Ernests Gulbis

3. Juan Martin Del Potro v Gilles Simon

NO 3 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

1. Jelena Ostapenko v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

2. Julia Goerges v Donna Vekic

3. John Isner v Stefanos Tsitsipas

4. Jay Clarke / Harriet Dart v Max Mirnyi / Kveta Peschke

COURT 12 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Camila Giorgi v Ekaterina Makarova

2. Mackenzie McDonald v Milos Raonic

3. Dominic Inglot / Franko Skugor v Maximo Gonzalez / Nicolas Jarry

COURT 18 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Su-Wei Hsieh v Dominika Cibulkova

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Daria Kasatkina

3. Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova v Lucie Hradecka / Su-Wei Hsieh

4. Leonardo Mayer / Joao Sousa v Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus

COURT 4 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Xinyu Wang v Ana Geller

2. Jesper De Jong v Titouan Droguet

3. Anton Matusevich v Clement Tabur

4. Yasmine Mansouri v Daria Snigur

5. Arthur Cazaux v Yanki Erel

COURT 5 – play begins at 1pm

1. Philipp Petzschner / Tim Puetz v Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff

2. Chun Hsin Tseng v Wojciech Marek

3. Keenan Mayo v Arnaud Bovy

4. Savriyan Danilov v Hugo Gaston

COURT 6 – play begins at 11am

1. Francesca Jones v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

2. Henry Von Der Schulenburg v Jack Draper

3. Jake Hersey v Louis Herman

4. Emma Raducanu v Gabriella Price

5. Emile Hudd v Ondrej Styler

COURT 7 – play begins at 11am

1. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano v Leonie Kung

2. Kamilla Rakhimova v Joanne Zuger

3. Federica Rossi v Qinwen Zheng

4. Caijsa Wilda Hennemann v Simona Waltert

5. Brandon Nakashima v Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva

COURT 8 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Mike Bryan / Jack Sock v Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies

2. Timea Babos / Kristina Mladenovic v Kirsten Flipkens / Monica Niculescu

3. Mike Bryan / Bethanie Mattek-Sands v Ben McLachlan / Eri Hozumi

4. Robin Haase / Kirsten Flipkens v Rajeev Ram / Andreja Klepac

COURT 9 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Bethanie Mattek-Sands / Lucie Safarova v Andrea Sestini Hlavackova / Barbora Strycova

2. Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya v Robin Haase / Robert Lindstedt

3. Leylah Annie Fernandez v Violet Apisah

4. Simon Anthony Ivanov v Drew Baird

COURT 10 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Gergana Topalova v Cori Gauff

2. Maria Gabriela Rivera Corado v Dalayna Hewitt

3. Manon Leonard v Alexa Noel

4. Hurricane Tyra Black v Yuki Naito

5. Whitney Osuigwe v Iga Swiatek

COURT 11 – play begins at 1.30am

1. Caty McNally v Daria Frayman

2. Peyton Stearns v Adrienn Nagy

3. Facundo Diaz Acosta v Govind Nanda

4. Emilio Nava v Leopold Zima

COURT 14 – play begins at 1.30am

1. Ken Skupski / Neal Skupski v Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares

2. Elise Mertens / Demi Schuurs v Nicole Melichar / Kveta Peschke

3. Kiki Bertens / Johanna Larsson v Alicja Rosolska / Abigail Spears

4. Nikola Mektic / Hao-Ching Chan v Fabrice Martin / Raluca Olaru

COURT 15 – play begins at 1.30am

1. Frederik Nielsen / Joe Salisbury v Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah

2. Irina-Camelia Begu / Mihaela Buzarnescu v Andreja Klepac / Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez

3. John Peers / Shuai Zhang v Bruno Soares / Ekaterina Makarova

4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Andrea Sestini Hlavackova v Nicolas Mahut / Elina Svitolina

COURT 16 – play begins at 11am

1. Clara Tauson v Mananchaya Sawangkaew

2. Stefan Palosi v Taisei Ichikawa

3. Anri Nagata v En Shuo Liang

4. Aidan McHugh v Harold Mayot

5. Blu Baker v Timofei Skatov

COURT 17– play begins at 11.30am

1. Gabriela Dabrowski / Yifan Xu v Vania King / Katarina Srebotnik

2. Divij Sharan / Artem Sitak v Jonathan Erlich / Marcin Matkowski

3. Tatjana Maria / Heather Watson v Christina McHale / Jelena Ostapenko

4. Mate Pavic / Gabriela Dabrowski v Artem Sitak / Lyudmyla Kichenok

TBC – Not Before 5pm

1. Henri Kontinen / Heather Watson v Marcin Matkowski / Mihaela Buzarnescu

2. Jamie Murray / Victoria Azarenka v Robert Farah / Anna-Lena Groenefeld

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men’s tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156, and he later dropped out of the tournament before he started.

French Open champion Simona Halep tops the women’s seedings and is followed by Caroline Wozniacki in second and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in third. Wimbledon has seeded Serena Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

No. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne. He was due to take part in Wimbledon, but pulled out of a first round match against Frenchman Benoit Paire on the eve of the tournament, instead focusing his comeback on the hardcourt season and US Open.

Advertisement

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.