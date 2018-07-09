Watch the first teaser for Sacha Baron Cohen’s new TV series

The former Ali G star has gone "undercover" again for a new comedy series – and he appears to have duped Dick Cheney

Sacha Baron Cohen has released the trailer for a mysterious new “undercover” TV series following on from his notorious appearances as Borat, Bruno and Ali G.

Advertisement

The clip doesn’t show the comedian’s new character – which he teased last week with a message directed at Donald Trump – but does feature a clip of an interview with former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who is seen signing a ‘waterboarding kit’. Waterboarding is the illegal torture/interrogation method that was used by the CIA in the wake of 9/11.

“Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover, secretly filming a new show for a year…” reads a message at the beginning of the clip. Check out the full video below.

A post shared by Aligboratbrunodictator (@sachabaroncohen) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

The new show, which debuts next Sunday in the USA on Showtime, will reportedly be called Who Is America? according to posters spotted by Vulture in New York.

Cohen issued a warning to Donald Trump last week on US Independence Day, posting a video featuring Trump declaring: “Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny.” As Trump appears, Cohen’s face is superimposed on screen with the message, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.”

Advertisement

The teaser ends with the text “Sacha graduates soon”, followed by the logo from the now-defunct Trump University.