World Cup 2018: even Harry Maguire’s getting involved in the Harry Maguire picture meme

The meme of the tournament is getting better and better and better

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 3: Harry Maguire of England and his girlfriend Fern Hawkins following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire has only gone and memed himself after nodding in England’s first goal against Sweden in the World Cup 2018 quarter-final.

A picture of the England centre-back talking to his fiancée Fern Hawkins in the stands after England’s win over Colombia has been doing the rounds, with many spotting that he looks like an average punter awkwardly chatting a random girl up at a bar. His teammate Kyle Walker got involved shortly after the final whistle on Saturday.

“Yeah so a good header doesn’t hurt,” Walker wrote, as Maguire. “I meant the moment you head it proper, you feel it’s a good one. Know what I mean love?”

Now, Maguire has gotten involved himself.

“Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday?” He wrote. “We’re not going home just yet.”

Maguire has emerged as one of the stars of England’s campaign, and he’ll long be remembered for heading his team ahead in a tetchy opening half against Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday, and perhaps even longer for one of the great memes of this World Cup. Check out some more takes on the meme below.

England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday

