World Cup 2018: even Harry Maguire’s getting involved in the Harry Maguire picture meme

Harry Maguire has only gone and memed himself after nodding in England’s first goal against Sweden in the World Cup 2018 quarter-final.

A picture of the England centre-back talking to his fiancée Fern Hawkins in the stands after England’s win over Colombia has been doing the rounds, with many spotting that he looks like an average punter awkwardly chatting a random girl up at a bar. His teammate Kyle Walker got involved shortly after the final whistle on Saturday.

“Yeah so a good header doesn’t hurt,” Walker wrote, as Maguire. “I meant the moment you head it proper, you feel it’s a good one. Know what I mean love?”

Yeah so a good header doesn’t hurt. I mean the moment you head it proper, you feel it’s a good one. Know what I mean love? pic.twitter.com/a5b8UqDjv2 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2018

Now, Maguire has gotten involved himself.

“Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday?” He wrote. “We’re not going home just yet.”

“Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We’re not going home just yet” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/s1g3P3jj34 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 8, 2018

Maguire has emerged as one of the stars of England’s campaign, and he’ll long be remembered for heading his team ahead in a tetchy opening half against Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday, and perhaps even longer for one of the great memes of this World Cup. Check out some more takes on the meme below.

“I don’t know if you know this but, I’m kind of a big deal. People know me” Ron Burgundy Maguire pic.twitter.com/YWmoKvSTho — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) July 8, 2018

"Sure, Timaeus 44d claims that a sphere is the ideal shape for a human head, but that just shows that Plato was never much good at headers." #Maguire pic.twitter.com/EGZIs59Dm6 — James Warren (@JIWarren) July 8, 2018

To be honest, I preferred the earlier Harry Maguire memes, I lost interest when they started to become popular' pic.twitter.com/XxtvdzEBGH — Glenn Kitson (@Glenn_Kitson) July 6, 2018

I dint plan it or owt, I just sorta became a bit of a meme sensation. Anyway you wanna see me inflatable unicorn? pic.twitter.com/KTLgwqV71I — Dale Bennett (@DaleBennett91) July 7, 2018

England play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Wednesday

