BBC to show England’s Italia 90 World Cup semi-final in full

The BBC Sport website will have full coverage and live text commentary from the last time England reached a semi-final (spoilers: there's not a happy ending)

Not sure if you’ve heard, but it’s coming home. After a comfortable win against Sweden, England are now through to the World Cup semi-finals, a stage the side last reached in 1990.

Being 28 years ago, there’s a good chance many England fans don’t remember the Three Lions’ match against West Germany at Italia ’90. In light of this, the BBC Sport website will be streaming the match in full at 12pm BST today, Monday 9 July. You can watch here.

It was a game where Bobby Robson’s team took the Germans to extra time and a penalty shootout where Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle missed crucial spot kicks.

The match was also memorable for Paul Gascoigne’s tears after receiving a yellow card that would have ruled him out of the final. Oh, and the haircuts. There’s an unhealthy number of mullets on screen.

Not everyone is quite as excited to re-live England’s 1990 loss however – especially with another emotional semi-final to prepare for on Wednesday.

Will give it a miss thanks, it’s never any less painful. Would rather live in the moment and look forward to what may come. — Mark Ashmore (@mg_ashmore) July 9, 2018

Can England go one better against Croatia? Tune in on Wednesday 11th July to find out…