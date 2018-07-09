England v Croatia World Cup 2018 semi-final live on TV: time, date and channel for England’s crunch game revealed

Now that the Three Lions have come out top in their game against Sweden, what time will their next match be? And where can you watch it?

England are storming the World Cup and having their best tournament since Italia 1990. But now that they’ve beaten Sweden in their quarter-final, when will they play next? And against who?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When will England play in the World Cup 2018 semi-finals?

England will play at Luzhniki on Wednesday 11 July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST

What channel is the game on?

The match will air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games.

Who will England play against in the World Cup semi-finals?

The Three Lions will face a match with Croatia. Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

What kit will England be wearing for their World Cup semi-final

England will be in their all-white kit for the semi-final. They’re played both their previous knockout matches in their red away kit.

Who could the winner face in the final?

The victor of this semi-final will go on to face either France or Belgium. The final will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July, with the game airing both on ITV and BBC1.