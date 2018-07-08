Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

After England's exhausting quarter-final win, we could probably all do with a break before the semi-finals

(Getty)

The quarter-final stage at the 2018 World Cup is over, England are – remarkably – through to the semis, and all is right with the world – apart from one thing.

Advertisement

This Sunday 8th and Monday 9th July there will be no live football matches on TV.

Why is there no live World Cup football on TV today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Sunday or Monday this week.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the quarter-finals, meaning there is a short break before the semis begin on Tuesday 10th July.

After England’s incredible win against Sweden on Saturday, it’s probably time everyone took a breather…

Advertisement
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Players of England celebrate their 5-4 victory during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mao Jianjun/China News Service/VCG)

When is the football back on TV?

The football will resume with the first semi-final match (France v Belgium) on Tuesday 10th July. England’s match, meanwhile, will be on the evening of Wednesday 11th July. Check the full fixture guide for all the semi-final matches here.

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

Miroslav Klose Deutschland mit seinen Söhnen Zwillingssöhnen Noah und Luan mit WM Pokal Weltmeisterschaftspokal Sami Khedira Deutschland Fussball Weltmeister Deutschland Weltmeisterschafts Finale Deutschland - Argentinien 1:0 n. Verlängerung - Finale final wolrdcup Germany Argentina 1:0 after extratime Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2014 in Brasilien FIFA Football Wolrd cup 2014 Brazil (Photo by sampics/Sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

Kaz and Josh on Love Island

Why isn’t Love Island on TV at 9pm tonight?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more