Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know about who’s on the court at this year’s Championships

The world’s best tennis players are taking to the courts at Wimbledon from Monday 2nd to Sunday 15th July for the 2018 tournament.

The Championships, held at the All England Tennis Club, will attract all the top talent, from Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to Simona Halep and Roger Federer.

Who is playing on Day 6 – Saturday 7th July?

See below for the full Order of Play, including matches, court times and more.

Live coverage is on both BBC1 and BBC2, with highlights programme Today at Wimbledon on TV every evening and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (switching depending on World Cup coverage).

Order of play Day 6 (Saturday 7th July)

Seeds in brackets, all times BST.

CENTRE COURT – play begins at 1pm

Alex De Minaur (Aus) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa)

(11) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v (18) Naomi Osaka (Jpn)

(21) Kyle Edmund (Gbr) v (12) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

COURT ONE – play begins at 1pm

(1) Simona Halep (Rom) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe)

Ernests Gulbis (Lat) v (4) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

(15) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v (24) Kei Nishikori (Jpn)

NO 2 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

(5) Juan Martin Del Potro (Arg) v Benoit Paire (Fra),

Dominika Cibulkova (Svk) v (15) Elise Mertens (Bel)

Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) v (5) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Bruno Soares (Bra)

NO 3 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

(17) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (14) Daria Kasatkina (Rus)

(12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Vitalia Diatchenko (Rus)

Jiri Vesely (Cze) v (19) Fabio Fognini (Ita)

(15) Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spa) v Jack Sock (USA) & Sloane Stephens (USA)

Roman Jebavy (Cze) & Lucie Hradecka (Cze) v Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Victoria Azarenka (Blr)

COURT 12 – play begins at 11.30am

Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v (28) Anett Kontaveit (Est)

Dennis Novak (Aut) v (13) Milos Raonic (Can)

(27) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa) v Belinda Bencic (Swi)

Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

COURT 18 – play begins at 11.30am

Gilles Simon (Fra) v Matthew Ebden (Aus)

(26) Daria Gavrilova (Aus) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr)

COURT 5 – play begins at 11.30am

Connor Thomson (Gbr) v Tao Mu (Chn)

(14) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg) v Harry Wendelken (Gbr)

Daniel Michalski (Pol) v Jacob Fearnley (Gbr)

Destinee Martins (Gbr) v Stefania Rogozinska Dzik (Pol)

COURT 6 – play begins at 1pm

(10) Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) v Nick Hardt (Dom)

Sada Nahimana (Bdi) v Thasaporn Naklo (Tha)

Viktoriia Dema (Ukr) v Mariam Dalakishvili (Geo)

(12) Naho Sato (Jpn) v Andreea Prisacariu (Rou)

COURT 7 – play begins at 1pm

Petra Martic (Cro) & Magdalena Rybarikova (Svk) v (4) Andreja Klepac (Slo) & Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spa)

(3) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Lara Arruabarrena (Spa) & Arantxa Parra Santonja (Spa)

N.Sriram Balaji (Ind) & Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) v (14) Ben McLachlan (Jpn) & Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)

Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) & Arantxa Parra Santonja (Spa) v (3) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Latisha Chan (Tpe)

COURT 8 – play begins at 11.30am

Trey Hilderbrand (USA) v (8) Naoki Tajima (Jpn)

(15) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) & Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom) v Ana Bogdan (Rom) & Kaitlyn Christian (USA)

Federico Delbonis (Arg) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) v Leonardo Mayer (Arg) & Joao Sousa (Por)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Lucie Safarova (Cze) v Kaia Kanepi (Est) & Andrea Petkovic (Ger)

COURT 14 – play begins at 11.30am

(9) Kiki Bertens (Ned) & Johanna Larsson (Swe) v Anastasia Rodionova (Aus) & Maryna Zanevska (Bel)

Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chi) v (13) Raven Klaasen (Rsa) & Michael Venus (Nzl)

(4) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) v Philipp Petzschner (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger)

Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) & Anastasia Rodionova (Aus) v (9) Michael Venus (Nzl) & Katarina Srebotnik (Slo)

COURT 15 – play begins at 11.00am

Daniela Vismane (Lat) v (16) Clara Burel (Fra)

(1) Timea Babos (Hun) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Anastasia Rodionova (Aus)

Harriet Dart (Gbr) & Katy Dunne (Gbr) v (2) Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (Cze) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)

(10) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Abigail Spears (USA) v Marcus Daniell (Nzl) & Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr)

COURT 16 – play begins at 11.30am

Natasha Subhash (USA) v (7) Eleonora Molinaro (Lux)

Victoria Allen (Gbr) v Lea Ma (USA)

(15) Maria Lourdes Carle (Arg) v Diane Parry (Fra)

Lenka Stara (Svk) v Sofya Lansere (Rus)

Georgia Drummy (Irl) v (10) Xiyu Wang (Chn)

COURT 17 – play begins at 1pm

Georgina Garcia Perez (Spa) & Fanny Stollar (Hun) v (12) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Kveta Peschke (Cze)

Julio Peralta (Chi) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) v Divij Sharan (Ind) & Artem Sitak (Nzl)

(4) Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) & Demi Schuurs (Ned) v James Cerretani (USA) & Renata Voracova (Cze)

Marcin Matkowski (Pol) & Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom) v Divij Sharan (Ind) & Alicja Rosolska (Pol)

TBC (not before 3pm)

L. Broady (Gbr) & S. Clayton (Gbr) v M. Gonzalez (Arg) & N. Jarry (Chi)

TBC (not before 5pm)

(12) M. Middelkoop (Ned) & (12) J. Larsson (Swe) v N. Skupski (Gbr) & N. Broady (Gbr)

K. Skupski (Gbr) & A. Smith (Gbr) v (11) A. Peya (Aut) & (11) N. Melichar (USA)

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men’s tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156, and he later dropped out of the tournament before he started.

French Open champion Simona Halep tops the women’s seedings and is followed by Caroline Wozniacki in second and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in third. Wimbledon has seeded Serena Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

No. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne. He was due to take part in Wimbledon, but pulled out of a first round match against Frenchman Benoit Paire on the eve of the tournament, instead focusing his comeback on the hardcourt season and US Open.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.