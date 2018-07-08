Accessibility Links

When is the World Cup final 2018 on TV?

Everything you need to know about the last match of the tournament

Miroslav Klose Deutschland mit seinen Söhnen Zwillingssöhnen Noah und Luan mit WM Pokal Weltmeisterschaftspokal Sami Khedira Deutschland Fussball Weltmeister Deutschland Weltmeisterschafts Finale Deutschland - Argentinien 1:0 n. Verlängerung - Finale final wolrdcup Germany Argentina 1:0 after extratime Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2014 in Brasilien FIFA Football Wolrd cup 2014 Brazil (Photo by sampics/Sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sadly, though it feels like the World Cup 2018 is just getting into the swing of things, we are edging ever closer to the final, and thus, the end of this glorious month of pure football.

Four years ago, Germany defeated Argentina to win the 20th World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, after a moment of brilliance from Mario Gotze. Now, they are out of the tournament – we know we will have new World Cup champions very soon.

England, Belgium, France and Croatia are all still in the running, as a tough semi-final stage awaits.

Find out everything you need to know about the World Cup Final 2018 below.

When is the World Cup Final 2018 on TV?

The final will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July.

Where can I watch the World Cup Final 2018?

The match will be shown on both ITV and BBC1.

Who is playing?

We’ve got a fair few knockout round matches to go before that is determined – the finalists are currently TBC.

Who are the favourites?

It’s hard to say, but many think Belgium (who beat England 1-0 in the group stages) are the team to beat.

What happened in 2014?

Lionel Messi’s hopes of carrying his team to a third World Cup triumph were dashed by Germany and Mario Gotze, who put a beautiful controlled volley beyond Sergio Romero in the second half of extra time. It was the only goal in a tightly contested game – but the Germans were worthy winners.

Miroslav Klose Deutschland mit seinen Söhnen Zwillingssöhnen Noah und Luan mit WM Pokal Weltmeisterschaftspokal Sami Khedira Deutschland Fussball Weltmeister Deutschland Weltmeisterschafts Finale Deutschland - Argentinien 1:0 n. Verlängerung - Finale final wolrdcup Germany Argentina 1:0 after extratime Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2014 in Brasilien FIFA Football Wolrd cup 2014 Brazil (Photo by sampics/Sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)
