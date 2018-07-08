England v Croatia World Cup 2018: when is the semi-final fixture live on TV?

The Three Lions are through to the final four, but when are they playing? What channel is the match on TV? And everything else you need to know...

England are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup, after a quarter-final match against Sweden ended with England 2-0 up following some seriously ferocious play from both teams and incredible saves from goalie Jordan Pickford.

Now the Three Lions will take on Croatia for a place in the World Cup Final.

But when is the match on TV? And on what channel? Check the kick-off time, date and more for England’s next crucial World Cup match below.

When will England play Croatia in the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals?

England will play Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday 11th July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST

What channel is the game on?

ITV have the pick of the quarter-finals, meaning the match will air on ITV.

Who’s in the squads for England and Croatia?

England

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (Milan), Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

How did England and Sweden get to the semi-finals?

England

After a last-minute winner from captain Harry Kane, the squad won their first group game against Tunisia 2-1. This followed a staggering 6-1 victory over Panama, before a 1-0 loss against Belgium saw them finish runners-up in Group G. Then, in the round of 16, England bested Colombia via a penalty shootout (the first time they’ve ever won one at the World Cup).

Finally, in the quarter-final the team won an impressive 2-0 against Sweden, with Harry Maguire and Dele Alli heading in two goals while goalie Jordan Pickford kept the Swedes at bay.

Croatia

Croatia have been dubbed ‘the ones to watch’. Their liquid football during the group stage was a lesson in how football should be played. The Croats barely broke a sweat against Nigeria and Iceland, while their 3-0 dismantling of Argentina was so brutal it probably shouldn’t have aired before the 9pm watershed.

Their form hasn’t transferred to the last-16, however. A tepid performance against Denmark required penalties to get them through, and it was a similar story when they scraped through against hosts Russia in the quarter-finals after a tense shoot-out.

Who are the players to look out for?

With the England skipper openly vying for the tournament’s golden boot, Harry Kane (and his goal tally) is certainly worth keeping an eye on. He’s proved deadly at penalties, a threat at England’s revered set-pieces, and has somehow managed to appear level-headed despite the dual responsibilities of being England’s captain and main goal threat.

For Croatia, Luka Modric is a man who was seemingly born with the ball at his feet and an innate knowledge of what to do with it. He is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and Modric will be desperate to show that. ‘Keeper Subasic has also emerged as a star, handing Croatia a penalty shootout win against Denmark with three splendid saves.