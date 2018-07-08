Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes explained

Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp is out now in US cinemas, and while we’ll have to wait another month for it to arrive in the UK, we have got the scoop on the highly anticipated post-credit scenes.

This is the first film staged in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Infinity War – and thus there has been lots of speculation that one or both of the post-credit scenes will feature information relevant to next year’s Avengers 4. Marvel boss Kevin Feige said as much in a recent featurette, stating that Ant-Man and The Wasp will “directly connect” with the Infinity War Sequel.

We already knew that the events of Ant-Man 2 would take place around the same time as Infinity War, but not much else. Will the post-credits scenes in the film be worth the wait? Find out below.

*Spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp to follow*

Mid-credits scene: Ant-Man and what looks like three piles of ash

First up, the mid-credits scene – and it features the film’s only tie-in to Avengers: Infinity War.

It sees Scott (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Hank (Michael Douglas) and newcomer Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) – Hope’s mother, who is trapped in the Quantum Realm – performing some science relating to the Quantum Realm. It seems that Scott is entering the realm to collect particles, perhaps to explain what happened to Janet during her time there.

Throughout the scene, the perspective shifts from Hope, Janet and Hank waiting in the real-world to Scott in the Quantum Realm. At one point, we see Scott lose contact with them, and when it switches back to the real-world, they are nowhere to be seen – in their place stand three piles of ash.

What it means:

As you’ll hopefully know if you’ve come this far, at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos used the fully kitted-out Infinity Gauntlet to disappear one half of the world’s population with a click of his fingers, turning many of our beloved superheroes to dust.

This scene appears to confirm that Ant-Man has avoided a dusting – thanks, perhaps, to his being in the Quantum Realm at the time – but that his pals were not so lucky. Hope, Janet and Hank are dead – for now, anyway.

Don’t cry for them yet, Argentina. As we speculated when Infinity War was released, it is likely that The Great Dusting will be reversed in one way or another in the next Avengers film, so they may well be back in action in time for Ant-Man 3 (Disney haven’t confirmed this yet, but why not). After all, Spider-Man, Black Panther and many of the Guardians of the Galaxy turned to dust and blew away at the climax of Avengers 3, despite all having confirmed standalone sequels in the offing.

The good news is that this suggests that Ant-Man will almost certainly play a part in Avengers 4 – and Thor, Iron-Man, The Hulk and Rocket(!) will need all the help they can get.

Post-credits scene: Ant-Man and The Wasp will return?

Not quite as revelatory as the first one, unfortunately. This is just a fun clip of an ant performing a drum solo – a la that bizarre, brief shot in the trailer (he’s wearing Scott’s house arrest ankle bracelet, and is thus confined to his home). The scene ends with the promise, as is standard in many Marvel films, that Ant-Man and The Wasp will return – though they add a question mark to the statement to leave a little bit of uncertainty after that last scene.

What it means: That Ant-Man and the Wasp might not be back. But, in all likelihood, they will.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in US cinemas now, and will be released in UK cinemas on the 3rd of August