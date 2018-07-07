Love Island fans are very divided by THAT mysterious kiss

Did Georgia kiss new Jack? Did they kiss each other? Or was it all a big misunderstanding?

Last night’s episode of Love Island was a truly action-packed episode, seeing the final goodbyes of several islanders (including heartbreaker Adam), a heart-racing dance competition and a series of blazing rows that look set to continue over the coming days.

However, the thing that perhaps had most people talking was a simple kiss. Why? Well, during a date with fellow islander Jack Fowler (that’s “new Jack”, not to be confused with the original Jack Fincham, who’s coupled up with Dani Dyer) newly-single islander Georgia planted a smooch on the semi-pro footballer.

So the question of the hour became – did Georgia go in for a kiss when Jack was going for an innocent peck on the cheek? And did she then pull him back for a second one that he rebuffed? Or was is a mutual kiss that Jack was now lying about? (RadioTimes.com’s Love Island expert Frances Taylor is siding with Jack).

Lines were drawn, obscenities were screamed and the islanders were divided. Meanwhile, at home viewers were fairly sure they knew what had happened – but others saw things from Georgia’s perspective.

Love reading twitter after #loveisland! I genuinely believe that Georgia believes it was a mutual kiss. I don't think she's 'lying' I think she interpreted the situation differently. — Laura Withey (@Laurawithey) July 6, 2018

Oh Georgia, Georgia, Georgia 🙈 what a shame. Tell the truth 🙁 #LoveIsland — Jill (@jillroberts1968) July 6, 2018

Regardless of what georgia said or did that poor girl did not deserve the entire villa treating her sooo awfully sooo much respect for DANI and ALEX for standing up for her like that ✊🏻👏🏻 #loveisland — Elif (@elif_nxzli) July 6, 2018

Georgia could stab someone live on TV and I’d still say she was misunderstood #loveisland — Elinor 🥂 (@elinorcole_) July 6, 2018

#loveisland ive literally watched the kiss over 10 times and Georgia was chasing his lips, and he tried to avoid hers, let's not forget she is a drama student, but the cameras don't lie, despite being a little too flirty on the date Jack's account of the kiss was 100% accurate — Rants&OpinionsGalore (@Nickky143) July 6, 2018

Laura : did you kiss him on the lips??

Georgia :

yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes#loveisland — honor :)) (@honor_sawtell) July 6, 2018

not nice to watch nearly everyone get so angry at georgia for that kiss when every man that’s done 1000x worse gets maybe half an hour of anger from 1 person #loveisland — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) July 6, 2018

We can’t lie yes Georgia went in for a second kiss , but we can’t deny the fact jack went in for the first kiss aswell #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FEE5WaA6oX — shantel vw (@shantelvw2) July 6, 2018

#loveisland Georgia and Jack did BOTH kiss but this reaction wasn't necessary, Meg pipe down because you don't have a leg to stand on, Ellie that's disgraceful and no one should disrespect another like that, Dani is a true friend who will always have your back, Laura let it go — Elizabeth Walton (@Life_WithLizzie) July 6, 2018

Georgia misunderstood the situation tbh. Jack went in for a kiss on the cheek but kiss was quite close to her mouth, so Georgia thought he was going in for a kiss on the lips but missed🤷🏾‍♀️ That’s why she went in for another, in hope that it would be smoother #loveisland — kesandra (@kesandra8) July 7, 2018

But of course, we at home had an advantage the islanders didn’t – we could watch the footage over and over, and it did seem to largely support Jack’s version of events.

Just incase anyone wants to be sure.

Here is the kiss… … We’re still not sure 😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9JCYLpD3Qp — inthestyle.com (@inthestyleUK) July 6, 2018

#loveisland please can you show the footage to everyone that Georgia did go in for the kiss, I'm fed up of Laura being told she's dishonest — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Anya M 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AnyaMeasures) July 6, 2018

“Guys I’ve got a text!!!”

*shows clip of the Georgia and jack kiss scene to the villa* #loveisland — tiwa (@Funkeee_Tee) July 6, 2018

Omg they honestly need to send in this video of the kiss into the villa!!!! Georgia is a massive liar #loveisland — Jessie (@jesssiebeswick) July 6, 2018

However, as others pointed out the footage still wasn’t irrefutable evidence.

#LoveIsland in their own eyes neither jaxk or georgia are in the wrong, georgia thought jack went in for a kiss and jack thinks georgia moved to kiss him dont forget that neither of them have actually seen the video and they only know it from their perspective. food for thought. — KatieMary (@KatieMaryOrbell) July 6, 2018

I know Georgia kissed him the second time but it genuinely looks like they both went in for it the first time. I still like Georgia it's mean how she's being ganged up on, Laura doesn't half talk down to her🤔 #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠ — charliekate (@CharlieKBirch) July 6, 2018

If Jack didn’t want a kiss from Georgia there is no well in hell they would of been able to kiss twice. As Dani said it takes 2 to mingle so Laura has to realise “her guy” may not be as into her #loveisland — jenade (@imguccixx) July 6, 2018

Still, at least we can all agree on one thing – this NEVER would have happened with a Video Assistant Referee on the case.

They literally need VAR in the #loveisland villa for these arguments. pic.twitter.com/6nVCCana3q — Jono Read (@jonoread) July 6, 2018

Who kissed who? The referee has gone to VAR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Hfuk20RU52 — Graham O Toole (@graham_otoole) July 6, 2018

Fingers crossed they send one into the villa before things kick off even more.

