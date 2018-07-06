What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Ready to plan your next day's viewing?

Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Saturday 7th July

It’s the big one: England v Sweden. The match is the third quarter-final to be played – check full details below.

Kick-off 3pm, live on BBC1 from the Samara Arena

Kick-off 7pm, live on ITV from the Fisht Stadium in Sochi

Full last 16 World Cup results

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Advertisement

England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombian (England win 4-3 on penalties)