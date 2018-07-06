What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?
Ready to plan your next day's viewing?
Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.
Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.
- What World Cup games are live on TV today?
- World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
- World Cup 2018 VAR guide: how will the video referee work in Russia?
What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Saturday 7th July
It’s the big one: England v Sweden. The match is the third quarter-final to be played – check full details below.
England v Sweden
Kick-off 3pm, live on BBC1 from the Samara Arena
Russia v Croatia
Kick-off 7pm, live on ITV from the Fisht Stadium in Sochi
Full last 16 World Cup results
France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina
Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)
Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)
Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan
Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombian (England win 4-3 on penalties)