When could England play in the World Cup semi-final?

Assuming the Three Lions come out top in their game against Sweden, what time will their next match be? And where can you watch it?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Harry Kane celebrates after penalty shootout following during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images) TL

England are now just one game away from reaching a World Cup semi-final and having their best tournament since Italia 1990. But if they beat Sweden in their quarter-final (Saturday 7th July, 3pm, BBC1), when will they play next? And against who?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When will England play in the World Cup 2018 semi-finals?

If they reach this stage, England will play at Luzhniki on Wednesday 11 July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST

What channel is the game on?

If England get through, the match is extremely likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games. 

Who could England play against in the World Cup semi-finals?

The Three Lions could face a match between Croatia or hosts Russia. Those two sides play Saturday 7th July at 7pm, ITV – a few hours after England’s game with Sweden. Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

Who could the winner face in the final?

The victor of this semi-final will go on to face either Uruguay, France, Brazil or Belgium, with those four sides currently contending in the quarter-finals. The final will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July, with the game airing both on ITV and BBC1.

Check out our guide to EVERY World Cup 2018 fixture here

