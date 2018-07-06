Poldark viewers swoon over Aidan Turner – but squirm at the vicar’s toe obsession

The second episode of the BBC1 drama had several revealing scenes – some more welcome than others

In an emotionally-charged second episode of Poldark , there was the occasional scene of light relief.

Advertisement

But some were more welcome than others…

After teaching her brother to wrestle, Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) was treated to a bath by Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) – and viewers were here for it:

What happened in Poldark this week? I passed out at seeing Ross in the bath. Lucky Demelza #Poldark — Amanda Hepburn (@AmandaHepburn3) June 17, 2018

I was literally typing a tweet saying #Poldark has jumped the shark but then Ross obligingly had a bath and I'm back in the room — Harriet Evans (@HarrietEvans) June 17, 2018

That wrestling scene wasn't long enough! Still, naked Ross in bath scene though. #Poldark — Chris Down (@PlingetheElder) June 17, 2018

I flick over to #Poldark and the boys are wrestling and then Ross is having a bath. Merry Christmas to me. — Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLovesDucks) June 17, 2018

However, things then went from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Later in the episode, odious vicar Ossie Whitworth was back to his revolting best as he got down and dirty with his foot fetish. And, understandably, viewers were wishing the scene had come with a health warning:

The sight of that toe sucking vicar in #Poldark is something I’ll not b able to unsee for a long time.🤮Thankful I wasn’t eating! #Eeewww — Cath (@purpleglostick) June 17, 2018

That creepy Vicar has a real bad foot fetish #Poldark — Seán Ó Sirideán (@JackieSheridan0) June 17, 2018

The vicar’s toe-sucking scenes on #poldark should come with a warning. Or a helpline number. Preferably both. — Fmovies (@joshipintoo21) June 18, 2018

After that revolting toe-sucking vicar though… I need to get to Costco for a crate of mind bleach. #Poldark — Kathryn Gray (@KathrynGray) June 17, 2018

#Poldark Still dry heaving at the thought of Vicar the Licker! — Christine Webb (@EdnaBrickshaft) June 17, 2018

Poldark continues 9pm Sunday on BBC1

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 18 June 2018