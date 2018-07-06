Accessibility Links

Margot Robbie does not think she looks like Love Island’s Megan

The actress is a big fan of the ITV2 dating show – and is rooting for Jack and Dani to win

Margot Robbie, Megan Barton Hanson (Getty, ITV, EH)

Dr Alex may have compared Love Island’s Megan to Margot Robbie – but the actress doesn’t see the resemblance.

Ironically, the Oscar-nominated star of The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad and I, Tonya can’t even believe the Love Island contestants know who she is.

Robbie admitted she “lost it” when Dr Alex mentioned her name. “We were like, ‘Oh my God they know who I am on Love Island!’” she told Metro.co.uk.

“I personally don’t see the resemblance. We’d just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, “We’re so disgusting we could never be on Love Island, we’re such fatties, they would never let us on.’

“They all have some amazing bodies and they are so gorgeous and are always so done up and looking incredible, and then they said [I look like her] and we were like, ‘Oh my God!’”

If even Margot Robbie thinks she’s too “disgusting” to go on Love Island, we are all doomed.

As for who she wants to win, Robbie revealed that she’s rooting for – yes, you guessed it – “golden couple” Jack and Dani.

Margot Robbie is starring in Terminal which hits UK Cinemas on Friday 6th July.

