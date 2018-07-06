What time is Keeping Faith on TV? What channel is it on, and why is it being shown again?

Everything you need to know about the BBC's breakout drama Keeping Faith, starring Eve Myles and returning to BBC1 this summer

Weary of Wimbledon? Worn out by the World Cup? BBC1 have you covered. Gripping Welsh-based drama Keeping Faith, starring Eve Myles, is returning to TV after it was first transmitted on BBC Wales earlier this year, followed by a record-breaking iPlayer run.

Having now found a second home on BBC1, the show’s nail-biting levels of suspense will no doubt continue to win over viewers up and down the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch Keeping Faith on TV.

What time is Keeping Faith on TV?

Keeping Faith is returning to the BBC following its word-of-mouth success on iPlayer earlier this year.

The series will air on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC1, beginning Thursday 12th July.

What is the show about?

Heavily pregnant solicitor Faith Howells (Eve Myles) has to return to work from maternity leave after her husband, Evan (Bradley Freegard), mysteriously disappears.

Faith has to balance her work, trying to find her husband and defending herself against rumours of foul play – in a battle which seemingly pits her against the world. After slowly unravelling her husband’s lies and deceit, she is then faced with a new battle: trying to keep her children.

