Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 British Grand Prix live on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know about the pinnacle of the British racing calendar, live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

Ten years ago, a 23-year-old British upstart named Lewis Hamilton raced to victory at the British Grand Prix in one of the single greatest drives ever on the Silverstone track.

A decade and five titles later, Hamilton will be hoping to deliver again – and there’s no better time for it.

After a disastrous Austrian Grand Prix, the British Grand Prix will be a welcome relief for Hamilton’s Mercedes team.

Both Hamilton and Bottas failed to finish, with their team losing their lead to Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, while Hamilton also lost his lead in the drivers’ standings. Fortunately for Mercedes, this is a track where the Brit excels.

This season, the Formula 1 title lead has been changing between Hamilton and his German rival Sebastian Vettel on an almost race-by-race basis – currently just one point separates them.

There’s therefore no better time for the Brit to revisit Silverstone, where he holds the joint most wins (five) and has a four-race winning streak. Hamilton claims that he channels the energy and support of the British crowd, but rival Vettel will be determined to make sure Hamilton’s streak stalls.

It’s the event for British Formula 1 fans to watch and Hamilton will be desperate to wrestle back control of this enthralling F1 title battle.

Read on for how to watch the race live on TV, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: British Grand Prix, live from Silverstone

Qualifying: Saturday 7th July

Live coverage is on Sky F1 and Channel 4. Qualifying starts at 2pm.

Race day: Sunday 8th July

Live coverage is on Sky F1 and Channel 4. The race is due to start at 2.10pm.

Where else can I follow the British Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 1.55pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live from 2pm on Sunday.