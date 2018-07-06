Officer Dwayne Myers is leaving Death in Paradise

Actor Danny John-Jules has left the BBC crime drama as filming for series eight begins

It’s goodbye to Officer Dwayne Myers – because original Death in Paradise cast member Danny John-Jules is officially leaving the show.

The last time we saw Dwayne, he was telling his boss DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) that he needed time off from the Saint Marie police force to track down his estranged father and repair that relationship. But those plans changed when his dad reappeared just moments later.

However, as filming for series eight begins in Guadeloupe, John-Jules has decided to leave the show on a high.

Executive producer Tim Key said in a statement: “We’re very sad to have said goodbye to Danny, whose brilliant performance as Dwayne has helped make the show such a success. We wish Danny all the very best and look forward to working with him again.”

Officer Myers’ departure means there’s a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Joining the team will be Commissioner Patterson’s niece Ruby, played by Shyko Amos.

“Bundle of joy” Officer Ruby Patterson is fresh out of police college, the BBC has revealed.

This eager new recruit will soon get down to solving crimes alongside her colleagues DI Mooney, DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), and Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) – but with Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) as her uncle, that will present the team with a challenge or two.

Shyko Amos said: “There is nothing quite like Death in Paradise on TV and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet that I’ve joined such a massively popular show. It’s given me a butterfly or two but I’m very excited! Officer Ruby Patterson is a bundle of joy!

“I am very excited for Death in Paradise viewers to experience her as the new member of the already amazing law enforcement team of Saint Marie.”

Key added: “We’re delighted to welcome Shyko to the team. She’s a really exciting young actor who has already made a huge impact on set as Officer Ruby Patterson.”

This article was originally published on 25 April 2018