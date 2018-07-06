Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Adam Kay to adapt bestselling book This is Going to Hurt for BBC2

Adam Kay to adapt bestselling book This is Going to Hurt for BBC2

The former junior doctor’s account of life on the wards is being made into a comedy drama

Doctor (Getty, EH)

Former junior doctor Adam Kay is bringing his personal account of life on the wards to BBC2.

Advertisement

The eight-part comedy drama will be based on Kay’s bestselling book, This is Going to Hurt, which tells the “unvarnished truth” of being a junior doctor, from the 97-hour working weeks to the “constant tsunami of bodily fluids”.

Creator and writer Kay said: “Junior doctors tend to have a rather quiet voice compared to the politicians, which is understandable – you don’t have much spare time if you’re working 100 hour weeks.

“It’s been a huge privilege to have my diaries reach so many readers and it’s been absolutely humbling to see their reaction. I’m beyond delighted to now be able to share my story with a far wider audience and make the viewers of BBC2 laugh, cry and vomit.”

Advertisement

Further casting and production details are yet to be announced.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about This is Going to Hurt

Doctor (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Alex George, Love Island (ITV screenshot, EH)

A dermatologist says Love Island’s sunburnt Dr Alex “probably works best in the shadows” when cracking on with girls

(BBC)

Meet the cast of The NHS: To Provide All People

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more