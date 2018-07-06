Adam Kay to adapt bestselling book This is Going to Hurt for BBC2

The former junior doctor’s account of life on the wards is being made into a comedy drama

Former junior doctor Adam Kay is bringing his personal account of life on the wards to BBC2.

The eight-part comedy drama will be based on Kay’s bestselling book, This is Going to Hurt, which tells the “unvarnished truth” of being a junior doctor, from the 97-hour working weeks to the “constant tsunami of bodily fluids”.

Creator and writer Kay said: “Junior doctors tend to have a rather quiet voice compared to the politicians, which is understandable – you don’t have much spare time if you’re working 100 hour weeks.

“It’s been a huge privilege to have my diaries reach so many readers and it’s been absolutely humbling to see their reaction. I’m beyond delighted to now be able to share my story with a far wider audience and make the viewers of BBC2 laugh, cry and vomit.”

Further casting and production details are yet to be announced.