Ackley Bridge fans heartbroken over major character’s shock death
“I’m genuinely sobbing"
Ackley Bridge viewers were left devastated on Tuesday night after a beloved character was unexpectedly killed off.
***Spoilers ahead***
- Meet the cast of Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge
- Ackley Bridge’s Amy-Leigh Hickman: Asian teenagers sharing their LGBTQ stories with me make it “all worthwhile”
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
The school’s guidance councillor Sami Qureshi, played by Arsher Ali, had finally decided to tell his wife about his affair with Emma and end his marriage.
But just as he was about to do so, he was brutally stabbed by drug dealer Khadim who had been badly influencing troubled student Jordan.
Sami, who had gone to confront Khadim, was left to bleed out on the street.
Headteacher Mandy confirmed his death to Emma, whose devastation was echoed in fans of the show…
AS IFFFF ACKLEY BRIDGE HAS JUST KILLED OFF SAMI 😫😫😫😫 #AckleyBridge
— Kelly🤓 (@kellyhead_xo) June 26, 2018
that was almost as sad as when Tom died in Waterloo Road #AckleyBridge
— kt (@katiehann_) June 26, 2018
Wow you can’t just kill Sami. IM TOO FRAGILE FOR THIS 😭😭#AckleyBridge
— TV Geek Online 📺 (@TVGeekOnline) June 26, 2018
WHAT NO #AckleyBridge pic.twitter.com/vH2XBls7yd
— kt (@katiehann_) June 26, 2018
#AckleyBridge full on crying 😭 he was the best 😭
— Liv✨ (@FinchsColour) June 26, 2018
#AckleyBridge #AckleyBridge2 I'm actually crying pic.twitter.com/H3pRuB3VGO
— Jayvalentine18 (@jpx128) June 26, 2018
Why @channel4 whyyyy. I needed Mr Qureshi and Emma together. This isn’t ok. Ruined my Tuesday #ripsami #samiandemma #AckleyBridge I cannot even pic.twitter.com/mPW1p3fFrC
— Teen Issues (@SkiripaBlake) June 26, 2018
my heart shattered when emma found out oh my god #AckleyBridge
— maddy 🦋 (@ephemeraldayss) June 26, 2018
Will this be the final straw that makes Jordan turn over a new a leaf?
Ackley Bridge airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4
This article was originally published on 27 June 2018