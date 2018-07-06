Ackley Bridge child abuse scene has viewers in tears as Jordan is viciously beaten by his dad

Praise has poured in for the "brilliant and heartfelt" acting in the Channel 4 school drama

Ackley Bridge fans were reduced to tears as the Channel 4 drama took us inside Jordan and Cory Wilson’s house to reveal a heartbreaking child abuse storyline.

In episode two of the new series, Jordan (Samuel Bottomley) went off the rails, getting himself in trouble with the school thanks to a “prank” (money making scheme) involving a couple of llamas. He also owed money to a dangerous drug dealer. Things were not going well for Jordan.

But when his father was called in for a meeting with the school, it had harrowing consequences.

In the hallway at home Jordan exploded at his unemployed dad for always blaming other people and driving his mother away – but in response he was pushed to the ground and given a vicious beating that left him gasping for breath on the floor.

What we saw was the face of his brother Cory (Sam Retford), wincing as he watched the attack.

Viewers were shocked by the horrific story, but also impressed by the incredible acting and writing…

The guys who play Cory and Jordan in #ackleybridge have a real, bright future ahead in acting. Their performances tonight were bloody brilliant and heartfelt. Ackley Bridge is a drama that keeps on giving! — John Saleh Price (@JSPrice_media) June 12, 2018

jordan in ackley bridge has me cryin — 星 (@spectamus_) June 12, 2018

ackley bridge has to be one of the most underrated shows honestly you’re not human if you didn’t cry at tonight’s episode — Raz (@raz_hn) June 12, 2018

ackley bridge OMG!!..just watched tonights episode and left gobsmacked at what happened to Jordan and Cory !!…dreadful !!!….. #AckleyBridge — Sati (@sat_k_w) June 12, 2018

#AckleyBridge the way this show has covered real seriouse issues is amazing credit to the writers team actors actresses amazing show. — Gillian (@ASDmumGilly) June 12, 2018

CORY’s SCENE IN ACKLEY BRIDGE WHEN HE FULL ON SOBBED IN THE TEACHERS ARMS BYEEE — namjoons eyes:( (@filmwoojin) June 12, 2018

Jordan in #ackleybridge needs a BAFTA. He's got me barling into my choccy peanuts….. can't believe I've only just started watching this @Channel4 #newfaveshow #sodoffloveisland — Rachel Glean (@Gleanage) June 12, 2018

And Sam Retford also had an important message:

This story is something very close to my heart and I love that it seems to have touched so many people, If the content in this evening's show has affected you in anyway, know that it is okay to talk, people will listen, people will help, trust me ❤️ https://t.co/v9lb5qqvnr — Sam Retford (@SamRetford) June 12, 2018

Ackley Bridge continues on Tuesday 19th June at 8pm on Channel 4

This article was originally published on 13 June 2018