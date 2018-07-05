What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Friday 6th July

After a two day break (how did we cope?) the World Cup returns with the first quarter-final matches taking place.

First up is France v Uruguay at 3pm live on ITV, followed by Brazil v Belgium at 7pm on BBC1. Check the full guide to all the upcoming quarter-final matches here.

Full last 16 World Cup results

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombian (England win 4-3 on penalties)