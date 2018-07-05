What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

The World Cup 2018 knockout rounds continue – and England are still in the tournament.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Thursday 5th July?

After England’s nerve-wracking World Cup penalty win over Colombia in the Last 16, we could probably all do with a break.

Either way, there will be no live football on TV on Wednesday 4th or Thursday 5th July, as the tournament takes a brief hiatus before the quarter-final stages.

The first two quarter-finals will be played on Friday 6th July, with the second two – including England’s match – taking place on Saturday 7th July.

Full last 16 World Cup results

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)