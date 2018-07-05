Accessibility Links

Who is the best commentator at the 2018 World Cup?

From Guy Mowbray to Clive Tyldesley, Martin Keown to Ally McCoist, who deserves to be part of the commentary team from BBC and ITV for the World Cup final? Rate the commentators now

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Turn up the telly – you’ll want to listen to this one.

It has been an absolutely riveting World Cup so far in Russia, chocked full of massive moments, from Germany’s exit from the group stages to Belgium’s last-gasp winner against Japan, not to mention that England penalty shootout win.

And there is little doubting how big a role the commentators will play in how we remember these moments in years to come (‘they think it’s all over’ anyone?).

ITV and the BBC have shared the spoils with TV rights for the tournament, and we’ve already heard a wide range of commentators and co-commentators – but which ones are the nation’s favourites? Do you want to see Guy Mowbray or Clive Tyldesley presiding over the World Cup final on Sunday 15th of July? Maybe breakout ITV commentator Jon Champion deserves the plaudits, or Vicki Sparks – the first woman ever to commentate live on a televised World Cup match in the UK?

And remember, a commentator is only as good – or grating – as their co-commentator. From Mark Lawrenson to Ally McCoist, Martin Keown to Glenn Hoddle, is there one voice that stands out among the rest?

Vote in our polls above for your favourite commentator and co-commentator from the World Cup so far, and we’ll reveal the results before the final.

