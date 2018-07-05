Accessibility Links

When is Kyle Edmund playing Bradley Klahn at Wimbledon?

The British number one plays the American qualifier in the second round of Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Kyle Edmund of Great Britain celebrates during the Gentlemen's Singles second round match against Gael Monfils of France on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

World number 18 Kyle Edmund will go into Wimbledon in the knowledge that he’s just defeated Andy Murray in straight sets at Eastbourne, even if he fell to a disappointing loss to Mikhail Kukushkin in the next round. The young Brit has made plenty of progress in the last year, seeing off Grigor Dimitrov to make his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open and overcoming Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in May.

But when it comes to Wimbledon, Edmund will be looking to go deep in the tournament for the first time and solidify his position as Andy Murray’s successor, though Murray himself – plus Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – will likely have something to say about it.

Wimbledon 2018 TV schedule: full list of every match on the BBC

When is Kyle Edmund playing his second round match at Wimbledon?

Edmund is seeded 21st and plays in the bottom half of the draw. His opening match was against Australian qualifier Alex Bolt who he beat 6-2 6-3 7-5 to book his place in the second round. Next, he will take on American Bradley Klahn, also a qualifier, in a bid to progress to round three and a likely clash with number 12 seed Novak Djokovic. The match will take place on Thursday 5th July.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Kyle Edmund of Great Britain celebrates a point in his first round match against Gilles Simon of France during day three of the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for LTA)
