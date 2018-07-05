Wimbledon 2018 TV schedule UK: Full list of every match on the BBC
Check out all the fixtures and results for every match at this year's Wimbledon championships, including full TV coverage details live on the BBC
Wimbledon 2018 kicks off on Monday 2nd July, and runs for a full fortnight until Sunday 15th July.
In the UK, live TV coverage is shown on the BBC with matches broadcast on TV, and via an online live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All Centre Court matches will also be available in Ultra HD for the first time ever.
Matches will be shown live during the day on BBC1 and BBC2 each day from 11:30am (11am on day one), fronted as always by Sue Barker with commentary from Andrew Castle and John Inverdale. Up to 16 live HD streams will also be available on BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer and via the Red Button.
There will also be insight from tennis legends including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Billie Jean King, Tracy Austin, Pat Cash, Kim Clijsters and Tim Henman.
And then an evening round-up, Today at Wimbledon on BBC2, will see host Claire Balding reflect on the day’s best action.
Check out our guide to all the action on every day at this year’s championships below.
Who is playing at Wimbledon today?
Wimbledon 2018 matches and results – live on BBC
A full order of play will be available on the night before each day’s play
Week 1
Monday 2 July
Men’s and women’s singles first round:
MEN’S SINGLES:
R. Federer (1) v D. Lajovic
L. Lacko v B. Bonzi
I. Karlovic v M. Youzhny
J. Struff v L. Mayer (32)
A. Mannarino (22) v C. Garin
R. Harrison v R. Carballes Baena
G. Garcia-Lopez v G. Elias
D. Medvedev v B. Coric (16)
S. Querrey (11) v J. Thompson
S. Stakhovsky v J. Sousa
L. Djere v P.Lorenzi
G. Monfils v R. Gasquet (23)
P. Kohlschreiber v E. Donskoy
G. Muller v M. Mmoh
J-P. Smith v A. Seppi
N. Gombos v K. Anderson (8)
M. Cilic (3) v Y. Nishioka
J. Kubler v G. Pella
R. Berankis v M. Mcdonald
N. Jarry v F. Krajinovic (28)
L. Pouille (17) v D. Kudla
P. Polansky v D. Novak
J. Millman v S. Travaglia
L. Broady v M. Raonic (13)
J. Isner (9) v Y. Maden
S. Johnson v R. Bemelmans
A. Bedene v C. Norrie
R. Albot v P. Carreno Busta (20)
S. Tsitsipas (31) v G. Barrere
M. Jaziri v J. Donaldson
Y. Bhambri v T. Fabbiano
S. Wawrinka v G. Dimitrov (6)
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
Ka. Pliskova (7) v H. Dart
E. Alexandrova v V. Azarenka
I. Begu v K. Swan
A. Sabalenka v M. Buzarnescu (29)
K. Bertens (20) v B. Stefkova
Y. Wang v A. Blinkova
A. Dulgheru v Kr. Pliskova
J. Larsson v V. Williams (9)
J. Goerges (13) v M. Puig
V. Lapko v C. Mchale
L. Tsuernko v T. Babos
S. Kuznetsova v B. Strycova
S. Zhang v A. Petkovic
M. Barthel v Y. Wickmayer
V. Kuzmova v R. Peterson
D. Vekic v S. Stephens (4)
E. Svitolina (5) v T. Maria
A. Schmiedlova v K. Mladenovic
T. Smitkova v V. Tomova
A. Rus v S. Williams (25)
M. Rybarikova (19) v S. Cirstea
E. Rodina v A. Lottner
L. Kumkhum v B. Pera
A. Tomljanovic v M. Keys (10)
C. Vandeweghe (16) v K. Sinakova
V. Golubic v O. Jabeur
A. Krunic v M. Brengle
C. Giorgi v A. Sevastova (21)
A. Radwanska (32) v E. Ruse
K. Bondarenko v L. Safarova
P. Martic v E. Makarova
V. Lepchenko v C. Wozniacki (2)
Tuesday 3 July
Men’s and women’s singles first round. Play begins at 11.30am on all courts apart from Centre Court and No 1 Court, where play begins at 1pm.
MEN’S SINGLES:
D. Thiem (7) v M. Baghdatis
D. Ferrer v K. Khachanov
J. Benneteau v M. Fucsovics
F. Tiafoe v F. Verdasco (30)
K. Edmund (21) v A. Bolt
Y. Sugita v B. Klahn
G. Andreozzi v H. Zeballos
T. Sandgren v N. Djokovic (12)
N. Kyrgios (15) v D. Istomin
M. Copil v R. Haase
B. Tomic v H. Hurkacz
C. Harrison v K. Nishikori (24)
D. Dzumhur (27) v M. Marterer
E. Gulbis v J. Clarke
L. Sonego v T. Fritz
J. Duckworth v A. Zverev (4)
J. Del Potro (5) v P. Gojowczyk
F. Lopez v F. Delbonis
B. Paire v A. Murray (withdrawn)
J. Chardy v D. Shapovalov (26)
J. Sock (18) v M. Berrettini
G. Simon v N. Basilashvili
A. Ramos-Vinolas v S. Robert
M. Ebden v D. Goffin (10)
D. Schwartzman (14) v M. Basic
J. Vesely v F. Mayer
P. Cuevas v A. Dolgopolov
T. Daniel v F. Fognini (19)
M. Cecchinato (29) v A. De Minaur
P. Herbert v M. Zverev
V. Pospisil v M. Kukushkin
D. Sela v R. Nadal (2)
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
S. Halep (1) v K. Nara
S. Zheng v Q. Wang
A. Bogdan v L. Arruabarrena
S.W. Hsieh v. A. Pavlyuchenkova
J. Konta (22) v N. Vikhlyantseva
A. Cornet v D. Cibulkova
M. Vondrousova v S. Vickery
D. Collins v E. Mertens (15)
J. Ostapenko (12) v K. Dunne
H. Watson v K. Flipkens
S. Kenin v M. Sakkari
V. Diatchenko v M. Sharapova (24)
D. Gavrilova (26) v Z. Diyas
S. Peng v S. Stosur
P. Parmentier v T. Townsend
S. Sasnovich v P. Kvitova (8)
G. Muguruza (3) v N. Broady
A. Van Uytvanck v P. Hercog
J. Brady v K. Kozlova
D. Allertova v A. Kontaveit (28)
A. Barty (17) v S. Voegele
G. Taylor v E. Bouchard
M. Linette v Y. Putinseva
J. Fett v D. Kasatkina (14)
A. Kerber (11) v V. Zvonareva
A. Konjuh v C. Liu
K. Boulter v V. Cepede Royg
M. Niculescu v N. Osaka (18)
C. Suarez Navarro (27) v C. Witthoeft
S. Sorribes Tormo v K. Kanepi
A. Riske v T. Bacsinzky
B. Bencic v C. Garcia (6)
Wednesday 4 July
Men’s and women’s singles second round
MEN’S SINGLES:
R. Federer (1) v L. Lacko
I. Karlovic v J. Struff
A. Mannarino (22) v R. Harrison
G. Garcia-Lopez v D. Medvedev
S. Querrey (11) v S. Stakhovsky
P. Lorenzi v G. Monfils
P. Kohlschreiber (25) v G. Muller
A. Seppi v K. Anderson (8)
M. Cilic (3) v G. Pella
M. McDonald v N. Jarry
L. Pouille (17) v D. Novak
J. Millman v M. Raonic (13)
J. Isner (9) v R. Bemelmans
A. Bedene v R. Albot
S. Tsitsipas (31) v J. Donaldson
T. Fabbiano v S. Wawrinka
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
Ka. Pliscova (7) v V. Azarenka
K. Swan v M. Buzarnescu (29)
K. Bertens (20) v A. Blinkova
A. Dulgheru v V. Williams (9)
J. Goerges (13) v V. Lapko
L. Tsurenko v B. Strycova (23)
A. Petkovic v Y. Wickmayer
R. Peterson v D. Vekic
T. Maria v K. Mladenovic
V. Tomova v S. Williams (25)
S. Cirstea v E. Rodina
L. Kumkhum v M. Keys (10)
K. Siniakova v O. Jabeur
M. Brengle v C. Giorgi
A. Radwanska (32) v L. Safarova
E. Makarova v C. Wozniacki (2)
Men and women’s doubles first round
Thursday 5 July
Men’s and women’s singles second round
MEN’S SINGLES:
M. Baghdatis v K. Khachanov
J. Benneteau v F. Tiafoe
K. Edmund (21) v B. Klahn
H. Zeballos v N. Djokovic (12)
N. Kyrgios (15) v R. Haase
B. Tomic v K. Nishikori (24)
D. Dzumhur (27) v E. Gulbis
T. Fritz v A. Zverev (4)
J. Del Potro (5) v F. Lopez
B. Paire v D.Shapovalov (26)
M. Berrettini v G. Simon
S. Robert v M. Ebden
D. Schwartzman (14) v J. Vesely
S. Bolelli v F. Fognini (19)
A. De Minaur v P. Herbert
M. Kukushkin v R. Nadal (2)
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
S. Halep v S. Zheng
L. Arruabarrena v S-W. Hsieh
J. Konta (22) v D. Cibulkova
S. Vickery v E. Mertens (15)
J. Ostapenko v K. Flipkens
S. Kenin v V. Diatchenko
D. Gavrilova (26) v S. Stosur
T. Townsend v A. Sasnovich
G. Muguruza (3) v A. Van Uytvanck
J. Brady v A. Kontaveit (28)
A. Barty (17) v E. Bouchard
Y. Putinseva v D. Kasatkina (14)
A. Kerber v C. Liu
K. Boulter v N. Osaka (18)
C. Suarez Navarro (27) v S. Sorribes Tormo
A. Riske v B. Bencic
Men and women’s doubles first round
Mixed doubles
Friday 6 July
Men’s and women’s singles third round
MEN’S SINGLES
R. Federer (1) v J. Struff
A. Mannarino (22) v D. Medvedev
S. Querrey (11) v G. Monfils
P. Kohlschreiber (25)/G. Muller v A. Seppi/K. Anderson (8)
M. Cilic (3)/G. Pella v M. McDonald
D. Novak v M. Raonic (13)
J. Isner (9)/R. Bemelmans v R. Albot
S. Tsitsipas (31)/J. Donaldson v T. Fabbiano/S. Wawrinka
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
Ka. Pliskova (7) v M. Buzarnescu (29)
K. Bertens (20) v V. Williams (9)
J. Goerges (13) v L. Tsurenko/B. Strycova (23)
Y. Wickmayer v D. Vekic
K. Mladenovic v S. Williams (25)
E. Rodina v M. Keys (10)
K. Siniakova/O. Jabeur v C. Giorgi
L. Safarova v E. Makarova
Men and women’s doubles second round
Mixed doubles
Saturday 7 July
Men’s and women’s singles third round
Men and women’s doubles second round
Mixed doubles
Boys’ and girls’ singles
Sunday 8 July
No tennis
Week 2
Monday 9 July
Men’s and women’s singles round of 16 (everyone plays)
Men and women’s doubles third round
Mixed doubles
Boys’ and girls’ singles
Tuesday 10 July
Women’s singles quarter-finals
Men and women’s doubles
Mixed doubles
Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles
Invitation doubles
Wednesday 11 July
Men’s singles quarter-finals
Men and women’s doubles
Mixed doubles
Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles
Invitation doubles
Thursday 12 July
Women’s singles semi-finals
Men’s doubles
Mixed doubles
Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles
Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles
Invitation doubles
Friday 13 July
Men’s singles semi-finals
Women’s doubles
Boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles
Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles and doubles
Invitation doubles
Saturday 14 July
men’s doubles final
Ladies doubles final
Girls’ singles final
Boys’ and girls’ doubles
Women’s wheelchair singles final
Men’s wheelchair doubles final
Invitation doubles
Quad wheelchair doubles exhibition
Sunday 15 July
Mixed doubles final
Boys’ singles final
Boys’ and girls’ doubles finals
Men’s wheelchair singles final
Women’s wheelchair doubles finals
Invitation doubles finals