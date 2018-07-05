Who will leave Love Island tonight?

Which islanders will be facing the chop after the result of the public vote is delivered?

There is going to be a big dumping on Love Island TONIGHT, but who is going to leave the villa?

Advertisement

Yesterday, it hadn’t yet been confirmed whether we’d be losing one couple, multiple couples or individual islanders after viewers were asked at the end of the episode to vote for their favourite couple.

But who would you want to see leave the villa tonight? Have your say in our poll below:

There are currently record numbers of islanders in the villa, with a total of 20 cast members crammed into the villa. So much so, the living room has had to be converted into a makeshift bedroom.

Currently leading the poll for who viewers want to be evicted from the villa with over 29% of the vote are Josh and Kaz. Since returning from Casa Amor, the pair’s budding relationship has left Georgia in tears – so perhaps it’s unsurprising they’re currently out of favour with fans.

Other favourites for the chop tonight include ‘Muggy’ Megan and new boy Alex, as well as Doctor Alex and new girl Grace.

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that the Love Island cast haven’t been watching the World Cup matches – and they won’t be watching England v. Sweden this weekend, either!

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2