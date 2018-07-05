Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know about who’s on the court at this year’s Championships

The world’s best tennis players are taking to the courts at Wimbledon from Monday 2nd to Sunday 15th July for the 2018 tournament.

The Championships, held at the All England Tennis Club, will attract all the top talent, from Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to Simona Halep and Roger Federer.

Who is playing on Day 4 – Thursday 5th July?

The bottom half of the men’s draw and the top half of the women’s draw will play on day 4 – get a preview of all the second round matches here. See below for the full Order of Play, including matches, court times and more.

Live coverage is on both BBC1 and BBC2, with highlights programme Today at Wimbledon on TV every evening and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (switching depending on World Cup coverage).

Order of play Day 4 (Thursday 5th July)

CENTRE COURT – play begins at 1pm

M. Kukushkin v R. Nadal (2)

J. Konta (22) v D. Cibulkova

K. Edmund (21) v B. Klahn

COURT ONE – play begins at 1pm

M. Cilic (3) v G. Pella (to finish)

S. Halep v S. Zheng

J. Del Potro (5) v F. Lopez

T. Fritz v A. Zverev (4)

NO 2 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

K. Boulter v N. Osaka (18)

K. Anderson (8) v A. Seppi (to finish)

H. Zeballos v N. Djokovic (12)

B. Tomic v K. Nishikori (24)

G. Muguruza (3) v A. Van Uytvanck

NO 3 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

A. Barty (17) v E. Bouchard

T. Fabbiano v S. Wawrinka (to finish)

N. Kyrgios v R. Haase

B. Paire v D. Shapovalov (26)

J. Ostapenko (12) v K. Flipkens

COURT 12 – play begins at 11.30am

A. Kerber (11) v C. Liu

R. Bemelmans v J. Isner (9)

Y. Putintseva v D. Kasatkina (14)

D. Dzumhur (27) v E. Gulbis

COURT 18 – play begins at 11.30am

D. Gavrilova (26) v S. Stosur

S. Tsitsipas (31) v J. Donaldson (to finish)

M. Baghdatis v K. Khachanov

S. Bolelli v F. Fognini (19)

COURT 4 – play begins at 11:30am

R. Arneodo & J. Cerretani v K. Krawietz & A. Mies

L. Kubot & M. Melo (2) v L. Bambridge & J. O’Mara (to finish)

S. Arends & M. Middelkoop v A. Krajicek & J. Nedunchezhiyan

P. Hercog & B. Pera v A. Sestini Hlavackova & B. Strycova (2)

O. Klashnikova & M. Ninomiya v A. Rodionova & M. Zanevska

COURT 5 – play begins at 11.30am

L. Kichenok & a. Kudryavtseva (16) v B. Mattek-Sands & L. Safarova

D. Marrero & F. Verdasco v L. Mayer & J. Sousa

I. Begu & M. Buzarnescu (15) v D. Gavrilova & V. Lapko

A. Riske & O. Savchuk v G. Dabrowski & Y. Xu (6)

COURT 6 – play begins at 11.30am

P. Carreno Busta & G. Garcia-Lopez v J. Cabal & R. FArah (6)

E. Makarova & V. Zvonareva v A. Blinkova & M. Vondrousova

T. Babos & K. Mladenovic (1) v E. Hozumi & M. Kato

R. Olaru & Y. Wang v L. Chan & S. Peng (5)

I. Bara & A. Cornet v Z. Klepac & M. Martinez Sanchez (4)

COURT 7 – play begins at 11.30am

R. Harrison & V. Pospisil v P. Petzschner & T. Puetz

A. Quereshi & J. Rojer (9) v D. Ferrer & M. Lopez (to finish)

K. Bertens & J. Larsson (9) v M. Adamczack & R. Voracova

N.S Balaji & V. Vardhan v M. Daniell & W. Koolhof

COURT 8 – play begins at 11.30am

L. Tsurenko v B. Strycova (23)

P. Kohlschreiber (25) v G. Muller (to finish)

C. Suarez Navarro (27) v S. Sorribes Tormo

D. Schwartzman (14) v J. Vesely

COURT 9 – play begins at 11.30am

P. Martic & M. Rybarikova v L. Kerkhove & L. Marozava

R. Atawo & A-L. Groenefeld (11) v X. Knoll & A. Smith

C. Liang & S. Zhang v T. Maria & H. Watson

M. Bryan & J. Sock (7) v D. Bracciali & A. Seppi

E. Mertens & D. Schuurs (8) v S. Cirstea & S. Sorribes Tormo (to finish)

COURT 10 – play begins at 11:30am

D. Sharan & A. Sitak v R. Albot & M. Jaziri

D. Jakupovic & I. Khromacheva v V. King & K. Srebotnik (17)

E. Hrdinova & G. Olmos v A. Rosolka & A. Spears

R. Bopanna & E. Roger-Vasselin (12) v A. De Minaur & J. Millman

J. Peralta & H. Zeballos v M. Mirnyi & P. Oswald (16) (to finish)

COURT 11 – play begins at 11.30am

N. Monroe & J-P. Smith v B. McLachlan & J. Struff (14)

Y. Bonaventure & B. Schoofs v H. Chan & Z. Yang (7) (to finish)

B. Krejcikova & K. Siniakova (3) v A. Guarachi & E. Routliffe

M. Copil & S. Tsitsipas v M. Dmoliner & S. Bonzalez

M. Minella & A. Sevastova v G. Garcia Perez & F. Stollar

COURT 14 – play begins at 11.30am

A. De Minaur v P. Nerbert

S. Robert v M. Ebden

J. Brady v A. Kontaveit (28)

J. Clarke & C. Norrie v M. Arevalo & H. Podlipnik-Castillo (to finish)

COURT 15 – play begins at 11.30am

J. Benneteau v F. Tiafoe

S. Vickery v E. Mertens

D. Collins & J. Moore v V. Kudermetova & A. Sabalenka (to finish)

J. Benneteau & A. Mannarino v F. Nielsen & J. Salisbury

M. Gonzalez & N. Jarry v H. Kontinen & J. Peers (3)

COURT 16 – play begins at 11.30am

K. Siniakova v O. Jabeur

A. Riske v B. Bencic

T. Townsend v A. Sasnovich

L. Arruabarrena & A. Parra Santonja v B. Bencic & K. Kozlova (to finish)

N. Mektic & A. Peya v J. Melzer & D. Nestor

COURT 17 – play begins at 11.30am

M. Berrettini v G. Simon

L. Arruabarrena v S-W. Hsieh

S. Kenin v V. Diatchenko

R. Klaasen & M. Venus (13) v A. Bolt & L. Hewitt (to finish)

TBC (not before 5pm)

K. Bondarenko & A. Krunic v H. Dart & K. Dunne

O. Marach & M. Pavic (1) v F. Delbonis & M. Reyes-Varela

P. Lorenzi & A. Ramos-Vinolas v J. Murray & B. Soares (5)

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men’s tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156.

French Open champion Simona Halep tops the women’s seedings and is followed by Caroline Wozniacki in second and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in third. Wimbledon has seeded Serena Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

No. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne. He was due to take part in Wimbledon, but pulled out of a first round match against Frenchman Benoit Paire on the eve of the tournament, instead focusing his comeback on the hardcourt season and US Open.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.