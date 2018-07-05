Uruguay v France World Cup 2018: when is the quarter-final fixture live on TV?

When, where and how to watch what is shaping up to be a tasty last-eight clash...

A Uruguay side led by the strike partnership of Luis Súarez and (hopefully) Edinson Cavani – who is hoping to recover from an injury sustained during the last-16 win over Portugal, in which he scored twice – face a quarter-final with France, who finally sprang into life against Argentina, as 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé emphatically announced himself on the world stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch the match…

When do Uruguay play France in the World Cup quarter-finals?

Uruguay will take on France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in western Russia on Friday 6th July.

What time is kick-off?

Play starts at 3pm BST.

What channel is the game on?

Coverage starts at 2:30pm on ITV.

Who are in the squads for Uruguay and France?

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama).

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

How did Uruguay and France get to the quarter-finals?

Uruguay

Having seamlessly navigated a group consisting of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia, Uruguay set out their stall with a professional and resolute 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the last 16.

France

Considering their pedigree, France were largely dull and insipid in the group stages, scraping wins with Australia and Peru and registering a 0-0 draw with Denmark in their final game. But their last-16 tie with Argentina saw them burst into life with a dynamic and creative performance resulting in a 4-3 scoreline that somewhat flattered their opponents.

Who are the players to look out for?

Having been born just three weeks apart, grown up on the same street and both graduated from the famous Uruguayan Nacional Academy, you might expect that Luis Súarez and Edinson Cavani have a connection. You’d be right. The Uruguayan duo are their county’s top-scorers and, as they showed against Portugal, an effective strike partnership. While the small South-American nation may be short of quality in other areas, their front two help make up for other deficiencies.

France’s squad is full of talent. Griezmann, Pogba and the industrious Kanté among them. But it’s Mbappé who really caught the eye in the last 16. The young Frenchman – who turns 20 in December – is the first teen since Pele to score two goals in a World Cup knockout game. His pace, directness and finishing has drawn comparisons to the great Brazilian Ronaldo – and he’s sure to have one eye on the Golden Boot.