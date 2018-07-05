Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Outlander on More 4?

What time is Outlander on More 4?

UK viewers can finally watch series two of the hit drama series on TV in the UK

claireandjamie

Outlander series two is now available for UK viewers to watch on television for free.

Advertisement

The time-travelling drama, which airs first in the UK on Amazon, follows Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe), a nurse who finds herself mysteriously transported from the post-WWII era Scotland to the highlands in 1743. As she finds love, family and heartache in Scotland, Claire’s 1945 life feels very much in the past.

Whether you’re binge watching the second instalment or rationing the latest episodes, here’s everything you need to know about series two.

What time Outlander series two on TV?

Outlander series two is on More4 at 9pm on Thursdays in the UK. If you aren’t quite caught up, series one is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video – as is series three. 

Is there a trailer for season two?

Yes – you can watch the drama unfold below:

Advertisement

When is Outlander series four released?

While series two is only just coming to More4, the show is actually gearing up for its four series. Find out much more about the new episodes here.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

You might like

Sam Heughan

How well does Sam Heughan REALLY know Outlander?

Sam Heughan sits down with RadioTimes.com

Exclusive Outlander's Sam Heughan answers YOUR questions

Sam Heughan (Getty, EH)

Outlander’s Sam Heughan joins new Vin Diesel superhero movie

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more