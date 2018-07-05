Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers react to shock Our Girl twist – and the death of another major character

Viewers react to shock Our Girl twist – and the death of another major character

There was tragedy for 2 Section in series four of the BBC1 drama, and viewers were distraught

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL

After the last series of Our Girl ended with the death of much-loved Elvis, fans of the BBC1 drama were again put through the ringer when another much-loved character was killed off in episode five.

Advertisement

**SPOILERS: DON’T READ UNLESS YOU’VE SEEN OUR GIRL SERIES FOUR EPISODE FIVE**

The climax to the episode saw Special Forces soldier Bones (Oliver Rix) grabbing a suspicious bag, which turned out to contain a bomb.

As he foiled the plot at the last minute, Bones grabbed the orange bag and ran – but the bag exploded while he was holding it, instantly killing him as Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) looked on.

Oliver Rix as Bones in Our Girl
Oliver Rix as Bones in Our Girl (BBC iPlayer)

Viewers were distraught – and many were not impressed:

Bones had been introduced as a tough new addition to the cast, but actor Olly Rix had teased a possible “turbulent” relationship emerging between his character and Michelle Keegan’s Georgie.

Sadly, that thread appears to have been cut short.

Advertisement

Our Girl continues on BBC1 next Tuesday

Tags

All about Our Girl

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Aidan Turner Inishmore publicity still, BD

The Lieutenant of Inishmore review: Aidan Turner brilliantly plays against type in pitch black comedy ★★★★

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

England Harry Kane win Colombia World Cup 2018

England v Sweden World Cup 2018: when is the quarter-final fixture live on TV?

Ben Aldridge in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL

Ben Aldridge on his Our Girl future – and Captain James’ feelings for Georgie

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more