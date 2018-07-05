Viewers react to shock Our Girl twist – and the death of another major character

There was tragedy for 2 Section in series four of the BBC1 drama, and viewers were distraught

After the last series of Our Girl ended with the death of much-loved Elvis, fans of the BBC1 drama were again put through the ringer when another much-loved character was killed off in episode five.

**SPOILERS: DON’T READ UNLESS YOU’VE SEEN OUR GIRL SERIES FOUR EPISODE FIVE**

The climax to the episode saw Special Forces soldier Bones (Oliver Rix) grabbing a suspicious bag, which turned out to contain a bomb.

As he foiled the plot at the last minute, Bones grabbed the orange bag and ran – but the bag exploded while he was holding it, instantly killing him as Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) looked on.

Viewers were distraught – and many were not impressed:

killing Bones was their second worst decision after killing Elvis #OurGirl — marta ◟̽◞̽ | 129 (@mvrthx) July 4, 2018

Still in absolute shock over last nights episode😱 #OurGirl — Taylor🧜🏼‍♀️ (@Taylor__Amber) July 5, 2018

NOOOOO! Why the heck did they do that!? So not okay, #OurGirl! NOT OKAY!!!! — Katja au Telemanus (@Kat_Impossible) July 5, 2018

Bones had been introduced as a tough new addition to the cast, but actor Olly Rix had teased a possible “turbulent” relationship emerging between his character and Michelle Keegan’s Georgie.

Sadly, that thread appears to have been cut short.

OMG I just watched last nights #OurGirl I knew he wouldn’t stay long and would become a loved hero but I did not expect that. Shame it was such a short stay. R.I.P Captain ‘Bones’ McClyde! Welcome back Captain James. #BBC1 #drama #bestshowontv — Kelly (@kellyt_82) July 5, 2018

bones was actually doing a good job at improving 2Section ,but then they kill him off??? So pointless #OurGirl — kayleigh♡ (@kayleighdruryy) July 4, 2018

HOW THE HELL HAS THAT JUST HAPPENED WHY DIDNT HE JUST THROW IT OMG IM SHOOK IM ACTUALLY CRYING #OurGirl pic.twitter.com/AwYnlLuDus — Maris 卌 (@marisisapenguin) July 4, 2018

“When you need me, but do not want me, then I must stay. When you want me, but no longer need me, then I have to go.” Thanks for your service, Captain Bones McClyde. We loved you really. #OurGirl @Olly_Rix 🌴✨ pic.twitter.com/XmarcFiUp7 — #ourgirl (@popcultspectrum) July 4, 2018

Our Girl continues on BBC1 next Tuesday