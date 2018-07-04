What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?
Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.
Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.
What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Thursday 5th July
The World Cup takes another break following the Round of 16. There will be no football on TV on either Wednesday or Thursday, with the first quarter-final matches taking place on Friday 6th July. If you’re desperate for more sporting action, check out our full coverage guide to Wimbledon on the BBC.
Full last 16 World Cup results
France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina
Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)
Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)
Brazil v Mexico RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Belgium v Japan RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan
Sweden v Switzerland RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
England v Colombia RESULT: England 1-1 Colombian (England win 4-3 on penalties)