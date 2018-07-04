World Cup 2018 semi-finals: full fixture guide for the BBC and ITV matches
Everything you need to know about the two games – dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match
After the quarter-finals only four teams will be left fighting for the World Cup 2018 title, with the sides now facing off in the penultimate round. Which two countries will go through to the final?
As per the last round, The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the semi-final matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.
We can say, however, that if England make it through to the semis, the match is extremely likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of games.
Here’s everything you need to know…
Which teams are in the semi-final matches?
None yet as the quarter-finals start on Friday 6th July. The winning sides will be added to this page as the results come in – stay tuned!
World Cup 2018 semi-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV
Tuesday 10 July: Semi-final 1 (Uruguay/France) v (Brazil/Belgium)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue St Petersburg
Wednesday 11 July: Semi-final 1 (Sweden/England) v (Russia/Croatia)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)