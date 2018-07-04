World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the second knockout round at the World Cup in Russia

The World Cup 2018 quarter-finals have been confirmed – and England are among the eight teams left in the competition.

Like the last round, the BBC and ITV will share coverage of the quarter-finals matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which games they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

England’s game will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.

So, when are these World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

Here’s everything you need to know…

World Cup 2018 quarter-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Friday 6 July: Uruguay v France

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Friday 6 July: Brazil v Belgium

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Kazan

Saturday 7 July: Sweden v England

Kick-off 3pm UK time Channel TBC Venue Samara How does VAR work in the World Cup?

Sat July 7: Russia v Croatia

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Sochi