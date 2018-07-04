World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

After England's exhausting penalty shootout win, we could probably all do with a break before the quarter-finals

The Last 16 stage at the 2018 World Cup is over, England are – remarkably – through to the quarter-finals, and all is right with the world – apart from one thing.

This Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th July there will be no live football matches on TV.

Why is there no live World Cup football on TV today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the Last 16, meaning there is a short break before the quarter-finals begin on Friday 6th July.

After England’s incredible penalty shootout win on Tuesday night, it’s probably time everyone took a breather…

When is the football back on TV?

The football will resume with the first quarter-final matches on Friday 6th July. England’s match meanwhile will be on Saturday afternoon. Check the full fixture guide for all the quarter-final matches here.